Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Corson V Pocket Dimension location guide

Dimensions are crashing together in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, but there are more than you might first think. Secreted away in the corners of each location are Pocket Dimensions, smaller optional areas that you can explore for a reward. We’ve covered where the Pocket Dimension on Corson V is and what you get from it in this guide. There’s only one in this location, so you don’t need to go too far out of your way to grab this optional cosmetic early.

Where is the Pocket Dimension on Corson V?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Pocket Dimension on Corson V is in an area that’s tucked away from the main path to your first objective in this area. Instead of following the objective marker all the way to Club Nefarious, explore the path to your right. Move around the back of the structures, and you’ll see some cracks in the dimension. A tap of L1 will open up access to Pocket Dimension 22-54-97. We’ve included a map reference below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

What is this Pocket Dimension and what’s the reward?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Inside Pocket Dimension 22-54-97, you’ll see the inflatables from the game’s opening. They’ve been trapped here in a space between dimensions with some of the thugs you fought earlier as well. Your task is to hop across each inflatable while killing the three thugs that are trapped here. Listen out for their dialogue because it’s quite funny to hear how quickly they’ve started to worship the giant balloons.

It’s a simple platforming puzzle with a cosmetic to claim at the end. You might recognize it as the robot helmet that Rivet used in the opening cinematic. There are dimensional windows around you that you can use to get back to the entrance. Make sure you smash the blue crystals to gain some extra Raritanium while you’re in here.