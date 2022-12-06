Red Dead Redemption 2 Best Pistols Guide | 2 Best Pistols In RDR2

We continue our Best Weapons in Red Dead Redemption 2 guide series, and in Part II, we will check out the Best Pistols in Red Dead Redemption 2 and how to get them. In Part 1, we listed the Best and Rare Revolvers in Red Dead Redemption 2 and the objective you need to complete to unlock them, and this same format is going to be followed for the Pistols. So let’s get started.

Best Pistols And How To Get Them In Red Dead Redemption 2

There are not many pistols in Red Dead Redemption 2 as compared to the revolvers, but among these handful ones – there of them are the best and players must look to unlock them as soon as possible in the game.

1: Volcanic Pistol – Best Pistols In Red Dead Redemption 2

Image via Rockstar Games

You will have to purchase Volcanic Pistol from Gunsmith by paying $75. It will be available after Chapter 1 mission called “Eastwood Bound“. If you have bought the Ultimate or Special Edition of Red Dead Redemption 2 then this will be available to you for a free of cost. It has great damage and accuracy stats, but a slightly lower rate of fire.

Damage: 2.3 / 4.0

Range: 2.0 / 4.0

Accuracy: 3.0 / 4.0

Fire Rate: 2.0 / 4.0

Reload: 2.3 / 4.0

2: Semi-Automatic Pistol | Best Pistol In Red Dead Redemption 2

Image via Rockstar Games

You can buy Semi-Automatic Pistol from either the Valentine or Saint-Denis gunsmiths by paying $210. The semi-automatic pistol will be available for purchase at these gunsmiths after Chapter 4 Mission called “The Joys of Civilization“. The semi-automatic pistol has a damage, rate of fire, and reload stats, making it possibly the best Pistol in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Damage: 3.3 / 4.0

Range: 2.0 / 4.0

Accuracy: 2.5 / 4.0

Fire Rate: 3.3 / 4.0

Reload: 3.1 / 4.0

3: M1899 | Best Pistol In Red Dead Redemption 2

Image via Rockstar Games

You can buy the M1899 from Saint-Denis gunsmith for $350. The M1899 is the modern sidearm for the modern gunslinger and this gun can easily become Arthur’s best friend. The M1899, while comparable to the Mauser, boasts superior reload and accuracy which can be improved further through customization. Dual wielding M1899s in the late game is actually such a joy in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Damage: 1.5 / 4.0

Range: 2.0 / 4.0

Accuracy: 2.8 / 4.0

Fire Rate: 3.1 / 4.0

Reload: 3.2 / 4.0

So that’s all we have on Best Pistols and how to get them in Red Dead Redemption 2. Do let us know your choices for the best pistols in the game and why?