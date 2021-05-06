Roblox My Store codes (May 2021)
Here are the latest codes for Roblox My Store.
In Roblox My Store, players can create and design their stores and place the furniture in them wherever they want to attract customers. These customers will purchase the items in your store by paying money for them. The game is quite popular among players, and hence, developers release new codes from time to time which can reward players with free cash, boost, and more. Here is the list of all the latest My Store codes in Roblox.
Roblox My Store Redeem Codes
Before redeeming the My Store codes, remember that some codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.
Working Codes
- CashBoost – x2 Cash Boost
- Release – Free Cash
Expired Codes
- Easter – Free Boost
- Easter2021 – Free Boost
How to redeem codes in Roblox My Store
- Copy the redeem code from the list above.
- Open Roblox My Store and spot the Settings button present on the left side of the screen.
- Tap on it and paste the code there.
- Click on the Redeem button to claim the reward.