Rogue Company Skirmish Deathmatch guide – tips and tricks to win more matches

In Season 2, Rogue Company introduced a new limited time game mode, or rather a new take on a classic. Skirmish Team Deathmatch takes the deathmatch mode and moves it to Rogue Company’s Skirmish maps, adding a few new gameplay twists in the process. Here are some essential tips for playing this new mode.

Overview

Skirmish Team Deathmatch is an elimination score race: each 4-player team has 12 minutes to get 50 eliminations. Players respawn shortly after they are a eliminated. If neither team hits the target on time, the team which has secured more eliminations wins. The mode is played on the maps Depot, Rooftops, and District.

Players have access to the loadout shop whenever they are eliminated, which means they can freely buy new items, weapons, and perks throughout the match. Cash is distributed a little differently, however. Whenever a player is eliminated, they drop a Slayer Cash token, which grants each enemy player $500 if any member of their team picks it up.

Play the map

Skirmish maps are much smaller than Rogue Company’s regular 4v4 maps, and players can reposition quickly on them. For that reason, intel and area denial rogues are less competitive in Skirmish Team Deathmatch. There are no objectives for them to control, and no essential flank routes for them to watch over.

This does not mean you shouldn’t play rogues like Vy or Talon if you want to, but you might find their abilities somewhat underwhelming on the Skirmish maps. Conversely, combat-focused rogues like Chaac and Lancer shine in this mode.

Move in pairs

You can take the team out of Skirmish Team Deathmatch and throw it right in the trash. Moving as a group in this Rogue Company game mode is a really bad idea. Unlike in objective-based modes like Extraction, there is no benefit to sticking together and locking down parts of the map in Skirmish Deathmatch. If you are all in one place, the opposing team can freely surround you, sweep you, and collect your precious cash.

Instead, you should try to move around in pairs, or even solo. That way even if you happen to lose a fight the rest of your team will get valuable intel on where enemies are, and should be able to flank and secure a trade.

Free market

You will be seeing the shop screen a lot in Skirmish Team Deathmatch, and you may be tempted to keep spending your currency whenever you can buy anything. There are definitely dos and don’ts, however. For starters, you should buy your lethal gadgets as soon as you can. This is because gadgets reset on death, and you will get a lot of mileage out of them in this game mode, especially if you are losing. You should also buy your key perks fast, so you can benefit from them for the majority of the match.

However, buying weapon upgrades or utilities isn’t recommended. This is a deathmatch mode after all, and the map is literally littered with weapons dropped by other players. After getting your primary, save your currency and don’t buy upgrades for it until you have nothing else left to buy.

Close quarters combat

The final tip we can give you for Skirmish Team Deathmatch in Rogue Company may be obvious to some, but it’s worth mentioning: use close range weapons. Because of how tight Skirmish maps are, you can’t snipe effectively. You technically could, for a moment — then the other team will rush you and end your little sharpshooter dream.

SMGs and shotguns are super effective in Skirmish Team Deathmatch, so buy them if you have them in your loadout, and pick them up when you see them on the ground. Mack’s new Conviction LMG is also a good choice. DMRs and Phantom’s Fullbody are risky, and should be avoided at all cost.