There are two landmarks you can choose to make on your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV. You can select the Quixotic Windmill or the Towering Tree Fort. Both of these landmarks are massive, and they will greatly benefit your island while you remain there. When you’re first working on these projects, you can only choose one of these two. Should you build the Quixotic Windmill or the Towering Tree Fort landmark on your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV?

Build the Quixotic Windmill or the Towering Tree Fort?

Quixotic Windmill

The Quixotic Windmill is a large structure powered by the wind and will look wonderful on your island anytime you catch the breeze. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to climb up to the top of the Windmill, preventing you from grabbing the best seat on your island, but you can marvel at its appearance while you’re wandering around your cabin and running around with your Minions.

Towering Tree Fort

The Towering Tree Fort is the perfect place for you to hang out and enjoy your island. You’ll be able to climb to the top of it, enjoy the view with your friends, and watch the sunset on your island.

Both of these are landmarks, and if you find a plot you would like to move them to and enjoy, you will be able to do so. Having a Landmark on your island is incredibly beneficial, giving you multiple passives. Between the two choices of a Towering Tree Fort or the Quixotic Windmill, it all boils down to your preference. The differences between these two are purely cosmetic and what you want to have on your island. However, of the two, we’re partial to the Tree Fort, given its overall aesthetic and ability to climb to the top and enjoy the view.