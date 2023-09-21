Cyberpunk 2077 Don’t Lose Your Mind: Should You Destroy, Merge, or Reset Delamain’s Core

You’ll have been through a lot when you reach Delamain’s Core at the end of the Don’t Lose Your Mind gig in Cyberpunk 2077. It’s been a long road to get to this point, and there’s even more on the line right now, and you have to make a critical decision.

There are three choices awaiting you when you reach Delamain’s core: to destroy it, merge it, or you can choose the reset it. However, the reset option is only available if you have a good enough hacking skill, which is the real complication. Should you Destroy, Merge, or Reset Delamain’s Core in Cyberpunk 2077’s Don’t Lose Your Mind mission?

Destroy the AI Core in Don’t Lose Your Mind

If you destroy the AI core, all the other AIs will be free. This will ruin the original Delamain that you have been working with during your Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough. After all the AIs leave the building, one car will remain. This is the Excelsior, the actual car from the Heist mission, and it will be added to your collection. As for the other AIs, they will go back to enjoying their lives in Night City from before you rounded them all up.

Reboot the AI Core in Don’t Lose Your Mind

Rebooting the core will reset Delamain, and he will no longer remember you or the time you spent with it in Cyberpunk 2077. The other AIs will be destroyed, and the new Delamain will only know that you effectively saved the AI. To show its thanks to you, Delamain rewards you with a gift, and offers you a car. This is a shame, as he won’t remember any of your interesting conversations, the jobs you did, or the fact that he learned a lot from speaking to you.

Interestingly, as you drive the car around, Delamain will speak to you, asking you about life and human nature, and the conversations will echo the ones you had with the original Delamain. You might feel connected to this new Delamain, but it might seem like a ghost of the original one you used to work with throughout your time playing Cyberpunk 2077.

Merge the AIs in Don’t Lose Your Mind

The third and final option is for you to merging the AIs, and this causes Delamain to evolve into an even more powerful AI in Cyberpunk 2077. Delamain will say he has to leave and will give you a present, a car with a Delamain Jr. AI in it. No matter what you do, you will get a car from the mission, and the original Delamain will be gone, so the choice is up to you. You need a level 10 intelligence for this option.

What’s The Best Choice in Don’t Lose Your Mind?

It all comes down to your personal option, as you’ll receive a car at the end of this mission. However, between the three choices, I feel that Rebooting The Core or Merging the AIs is likely the best option for you to make in Cyberpunk 2077. If you reboot the core, Delamain is still alive, even though it might not remember you anymore. However, merging the AIs causes it to evolve, and although it will go on to live elsewhere, you’ll have a small piece of it with you for the rest of the game. Something about having Delamain Jr. with you makes it feel even more special and a fitting ending.