Should you play Elex before Elex II? Answered

Elex II launched five years after the original game, bringing a huge new open world for players to explore and a colossal story filled with side quests and activities to distract them. While it’s tempting to jump straight into the sequel, sometimes it’s worth experiencing the first game in a series before doing so. This guide explains if you need to play Elex before heading into Elex II.

Does Elex II require knowledge of Elex’s story?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The short answer is no, you don’t need to play Elex before playing Elex II. The second game has a lengthy intro sequence that explains most of the events of the first game, so the story of it will be spoiled regardless of whether you played it or not. This men’s that you can head into Elex II with the board strokes of the story of Magalan under your belt.

However, this introduction only covers the main plot points of Elex. We found many moments throughout the game’s story when characters will make references to past events from the first game that you won’t entirely understand if you didn’t play it. This doesn’t ruin the experience, but it does make it harder to understand at some points. Thankfully, you don’t need this information to get your head around Elex II’s story since it’s self-contained in a new version of Magalan.