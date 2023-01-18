Should you pull for Alhaitham or Xiao in Genshin Impact?

Like every new Genshin Impact update, Version 3.4 brings a new set of Character Event Wish banners for you to choose from. In Version 3.4, we’re getting one new 5-star character and one re-run of a beloved and powerful character. These are Alhaitham, a 5-star Dendro DPS character, and Xiao, a 5-star Anemo DPS character. Like most double banners, deciding who to choose to pull for can be a daunting task with your limited supply of Primogems.

Alhaitham and Xiao are joined by a 4-star roster of Yaoyao, Yun Jin, and Xinyan. This is a relatively weaker set of 4-star characters, meaning you’ll need to want the 5-star characters to pull on these banners. Yaoyao is the most unique and desirable choice among the three, being a new character and the first Dendro healer. Yun Jin is a niche buffer who empowers Normal Attack DMG, limiting the usefulness of her character if you do not have the proper team comp. Meanwhile, Xinyan is largely considered to be a very weak character.

Should you pull for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact Version 3.4?

Image via HoYoVerse

Alhaitham is a brand new 5-star character and is a Dendro DPS character. His gameplay is somewhat similar to Keqing’s, with visually similar attacks. While Alhaitham works slightly differently, he should feel familiar with players who own a Keqing. Aside from Alhaitham, the only other character who seems to compete with him is Tighnari.

However, Alhaitham is also one of the only characters who can supply a huge amount of Dendro application for your team. This may give Alhaitham a niche unmatched by other Dendro characters in the game, aside from Nahida. If you lack Nahida, this may be a compelling reason to run Alhaitham.

Should you pull for Xiao in Genshin Impact Version 3.4?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Xiao is a 5-star Anemo DPS character in his fourth re-run. This edgy Yaksha is beloved by the community, but is he still strong enough to warrant your Primogems? Xiao has a fun playstyle, with a kit revolving around his Elemental Burst that allows him to deal with high amounts of Anemo DMG.

Xiao is still strong with the right investment. However, in order to keep up with other DPS characters in the game, you may need to supply Xiao with certain tools that are not easily obtained by all players. Xiao has very few free-to-play options and requires new artifacts that help him stay competitive with other options, which is a big resin timesink.

It’s not recommended to pull for Xiao unless you love the character or if you are able to supply Xiao with the right investment he needs to flourish.