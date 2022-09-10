Should you pull for Ganyu or Kokomi in Genshin Impact Version 3.0?

Genshin Impact Version 3.0 has entered the latter half of the update, and like every update, is bringing two new Character Event Wish banners for players to choose from. In this version, players will have to make the tough decision to redirect their Primogems into either Ganyu or Kokomi. As with most double banners, you might have trouble deciding who to pull for as both 5-star characters are different.

Ganyu and Kokomi are joined by a 4-star roster of Dori, Sucrose, and Xingqiu. Sucrose and Xingqiu are excellent 4-star characters, while Dori is brand new to Version 3.0. Therefore, this is a great banner to pull for with strong characters, so you should highly consider pulling on either of these two banners.

Follow this guide to learn which character is best for your account:

Should you pull for Ganyu in Genshin Impact Version 3.0?

Genshin Impact has a variety of “staple” top-tier meta teams that you might want to have on your account. One of these teams is the Freeze team, which relies on proccing the Freeze reaction to permanently stop enemies from moving while dealing high damage.

Ganyu is the pioneer of this team, and while Kamisato Ayaka tends to be a better fit in this regard, Ganyu is still an excellent choice. In fact, Ganyu and Kamisato Ayaka make a great pair on this team. Consider pulling Ganyu if you do not have a proper Cryo unit for your Freeze team.

If you have Kamisato Ayaka already, then Ganyu may not be so important to pull for your account.

Should you pull for Kokomi in Genshin Impact Version 3.0?

Sangonomiya Kokomi was initially despised upon her initial release, due to healing generally being unimportant in Genshin Impact. However, Kokomi eventually found a place in the meta due to her strong Hydro application and is a solid choice for Freeze teams. As a Catalyst user, she is also a great support unit, able to equip powerful weapons like the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer.

Kokomi is still largely a comfort pick, and you might not want to pull for her if you already have Mona for Freeze teams. However, Kokomi is also looking like a strong addition to Dendro-based teams that focus on utilizing the Bloom reaction. This makes Kokomi a generally excellent pick, and you can’t go wrong in getting her if you don’t have her already.

