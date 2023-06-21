Silent Hope – Release Date, Trailers, Gameplay & Updates

Fans of action RPGs like Final Fantasy, as well as RPG titles like Rune Factory, will be able to embark on a unique journey this fall with the upcoming release of Silent Hope. Developed by Marvelous and published by XSEED, the game is created by the same team responsible for Story of Seasons and combines slice-of-life elements with a unique story about a troubled kingdom.

Silent Hope Story and Mechanics

Image via XSEED/Marvelous

According to the trailer released for Silent Hope during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct, Silent Hope takes place in Kingdom where the ruler has stolen words from the world. To uncover the mystery behind the King’s actions and disappearance into a place called the Abyss, players will guide seven warriors through challenges, utilizing their unique skills.

Players will have access to the Wanderer, Warrior, Rogue, Archer, Farmer, Fighter, and Caster. Each offers a set of abilities to use both in and out of combat.

Silent Hope includes character jobs that allow players to craft, cook, and use alchemy to provide resources to the team. Additionally, through the use of a Base Camp, they will be able to interact with and get to know the warriors that led the story. The exciting combination of combat, simulation, and RPG narrative make this the perfect fit for a wide range of players.

Silent Hope Release Date & Platforms

While not currently listed on the Nintendo Store, Silent Hope is set to release on October 3, 2023. This date is also confirmed on the Silent Hope main website. The base game will cost $39.99 on Nintendo and Steam digital stores. Additionally, a Day 1 Edition costing $49.99 USD will become available for preorder on the XSEED official store and certain game stores in future weeks and will include a physical edition of the game, a soundtrack, and an art book.

The release date was given in the trailer shown during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct. The game is currently announced for the Nintendo Switch console and for PC via Steam.

All Silent Hope Trailers

Below is the first major trailer for Silent Hope, as aired during the June 21 2023 Nintendo Direct.