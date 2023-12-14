How to Get a Sneaky Snowmando in Fortnite Winterfest 2023

Nothing says holiday spirit like pretending to be a Sneaky Snowmando in the streets of Fortnite’s Hazy Hillside until you get that Survivor badge. Blast every snowman just to be safe; who cares if they label you paranoid?

Fortnite’s Winterfest 2023 comes with a bunch of quests and extra gifts if you’ve been a nice player all year. During this event, you’ll get to enjoy Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 with Snowball Launchers, piles of gifts, and, let’s not forget, the snowman disguise: Sneaky Snowmando. Making snowmen is a thing of the past; Fortnite goes so hard on Christmas that we’re becoming them. Whether you’re just using Sneaky Snowmandos for funsies or you’re actually becoming the game’s most devoted camper, that doesn’t matter. In this guide, I’ll show you how to get and use Sneaky Snowmando in Fortnite Winterfest 2023 to sneakily win every match in the battle royale mode.

Sneaky Snowmando Location in Fortnite Winterfest 2023

Sneaky Snowmando spawns all over the Fortnite map, but you can purchase them from Leelah in Stormy Station for 100 gold ingots. Stormy Station is an outpost located southeast of Hazy Hillside.

I actually found my first Sneaky Snowmando in Fortnite Winterfest 2023 by climbing up to a tower. They may also be found on the ground if a player has dropped it. However, since they spawn randomly, you might not want to risk it and drop near Fortnite’s snowy areas down south. Leelah has an infinite supply of Sneaky Snowmandos for sale, but she also sells some handy Shield Potions.

How to Use Sneaky Snowmandos in Fortnite Winterfest 2023

Sneaky Snowmandos work like any other disguise in Fortnite. Equip it, aim somewhere, and throw it to spawn a snowman disguise. All that’s left now is to walk toward it to hide from unsuspecting enemies.

You can walk while you’re living inside this snowman disguise, but you can’t sprint, which makes you pretty slow if the storm is closing in on you. You also can’t shoot or deal melee damage. This means you’ll have to take off your disguise if you want to take down an unsuspecting player.

The fact that Leelah sells Sneaky Snowmando’s infinitely has not gone unnoticed by players. Instead of just hiding inside a solitary Sneaky Snowmando, they’ve started to spawn a bunch of them to make it seem like a more realistic disguise.