All Free Gifts in Fortnite Winterfest 2023 & How to Get Them

Players can get free items in Fortnite during Winterfest 2023 simply by loggong in, but they’ll need to do it regularly.

fortnite winterfest 2023 free images featured image

Screenshot by Gamepur

Winterfest is Fortnite’s annual Christmas event that gives players a chance to take part in various festive activities while earning some time-limited, themed cosmetics. For Winterfest 2023, players can earn free gifts every day, but they’ll need to show dedication.

Fortnite Winterfest 2023 is the culmination of what has been a fantastic year for Epic Games’ famous battle royale title. OG Season saw player numbers soar far beyond what the developer expected and was followed up by three fantastic game modes, including LEGO Fortnite, that drove player numbers even higher. For this year’s iteration of the event, Epic Games is celebrating all that players have done by giving them free gifts every day the event is live.

Every Free Gift in Fortnite Winterfest 2023 & How to Get Them

In the table below, we’ve highlighted every free gift that players can earn during Fortnite Winterfest 2023 and how to get them. These are all based on information from reliable leaker iFireMonkey, who shared these gifts before the event even started.

We will update the table with images we capture in-game as soon as possible.

Fortnite Winterfest 2023 Free GiftHow to Get it
glorious giftblade fortnite winterfest 2023 free gift
Glorious Giftblade
Back Bling		Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for one day.
gg chilled emoticon fortnite winterfest 2023 free gift
GG Chilled
Emoticon		Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for two days.
holiday boxy outfit fortnite winterfest 2023 free gift
Holiday Boxy
Outfit		Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for three days.
snowfaller contrail free gift in fortnite winterfest 2023
Snowfaller
Contrail		Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for four days.
slurpco banner icon free gift fortnite winterfest 2023
SlurpCo
Banner Icon		Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for five days.
elite servo glider free gift fortnite winterfest 2023
Elite Servo
Glider		Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for six days.
bushie bright wrap free gift fortnite winterfest 2023
Bushie Bright
Wrap		Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for seven days.
blocko spray free gift fortnite winterfest 2023
Blocko
Spray		Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for eight days.
winterfest wish lobby music free gift fortnite winterfest 2023
Winterfest Wish
Lobby Music		Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for nine days.
perfect pivot glider free gift fortnite winterfest 2023
Perfect Pivot
Glider		Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for ten days.
winterfest flurry wrap free gift fortnite winterfest 2023
Winterfest Furry
Wrap		Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for 11 days.
winterffest bushranger outfit free gift fortnite winterfest 2023
Winterfest Bushranger
Outfit		Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for 12 days.
slap juice banner icon free gift fortnite winterfest 2023
Slap Juice
Banner Icon		Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for 13 days.
bedside nanner back bling free gift in fortnite winterfest 2023
Bedside Nanner
Back Bling		Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for 14 days.
snowglobe smasher pickaxe free gift in fortntie winterfest 2023
Snowglobe Smasher
Pickaxe		Complete 10 Winterfest 2023 quests in Fortnite.

This list looks shorter than Winterfest 2022’s to us, so we’d expect a few more items to pop up over the course of Winterfest 2023. More quest rewards should be on offer, but there could be an even bigger surprise we’re not aware of yet.

When Does Fortnite Winterfest 2023 Start?

Snow-Biome-SMG-Harley-Quinn-Fortnite-Winterfest-Chapter-4-Season-1
Screenshot by Gamepur

Fortnite Winterfest 2023 is set to start between December 10, 2023, and December 17, 2023. At the time of writing, the event hasn’t yet begun. However, leakers suggest it should start at some point in the seven days following December 10, 2023. The same leaks seem to say that there won’t be a cabin or any presents to open during Winterfest 2023, making it a big departure from last year’s event.

Once the event has started, players will need to log in as quickly as possible so they don’t miss out on their first free daily gift. Then, they’ll need to do the same for every day after that until the event is over so that they can secure all the free gifts Epic Games is offering.

