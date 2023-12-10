All Free Gifts in Fortnite Winterfest 2023 & How to Get Them

Winterfest is Fortnite’s annual Christmas event that gives players a chance to take part in various festive activities while earning some time-limited, themed cosmetics. For Winterfest 2023, players can earn free gifts every day, but they’ll need to show dedication.

Fortnite Winterfest 2023 is the culmination of what has been a fantastic year for Epic Games’ famous battle royale title. OG Season saw player numbers soar far beyond what the developer expected and was followed up by three fantastic game modes, including LEGO Fortnite, that drove player numbers even higher. For this year’s iteration of the event, Epic Games is celebrating all that players have done by giving them free gifts every day the event is live.

Every Free Gift in Fortnite Winterfest 2023 & How to Get Them

In the table below, we’ve highlighted every free gift that players can earn during Fortnite Winterfest 2023 and how to get them. These are all based on information from reliable leaker iFireMonkey, who shared these gifts before the event even started.

We will update the table with images we capture in-game as soon as possible.

Fortnite Winterfest 2023 Free Gift How to Get it

Glorious Giftblade

Back Bling Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for one day.

GG Chilled

Emoticon Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for two days.

Holiday Boxy

Outfit Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for three days.

Snowfaller

Contrail Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for four days.

SlurpCo

Banner Icon Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for five days.

Elite Servo

Glider Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for six days.

Bushie Bright

Wrap Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for seven days.

Blocko

Spray Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for eight days.

Winterfest Wish

Lobby Music Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for nine days.

Perfect Pivot

Glider Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for ten days.

Winterfest Furry

Wrap Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for 11 days.

Winterfest Bushranger

Outfit Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for 12 days.

Slap Juice

Banner Icon Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for 13 days.

Bedside Nanner

Back Bling Log into Fortnite During Winterfest 2023 for 14 days.

Snowglobe Smasher

Pickaxe Complete 10 Winterfest 2023 quests in Fortnite.

This list looks shorter than Winterfest 2022’s to us, so we’d expect a few more items to pop up over the course of Winterfest 2023. More quest rewards should be on offer, but there could be an even bigger surprise we’re not aware of yet.

When Does Fortnite Winterfest 2023 Start?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fortnite Winterfest 2023 is set to start between December 10, 2023, and December 17, 2023. At the time of writing, the event hasn’t yet begun. However, leakers suggest it should start at some point in the seven days following December 10, 2023. The same leaks seem to say that there won’t be a cabin or any presents to open during Winterfest 2023, making it a big departure from last year’s event.

Once the event has started, players will need to log in as quickly as possible so they don’t miss out on their first free daily gift. Then, they’ll need to do the same for every day after that until the event is over so that they can secure all the free gifts Epic Games is offering.