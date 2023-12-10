All Free Gifts in Fortnite Winterfest 2023 & How to Get Them
Players can get free items in Fortnite during Winterfest 2023 simply by loggong in, but they’ll need to do it regularly.
Winterfest is Fortnite’s annual Christmas event that gives players a chance to take part in various festive activities while earning some time-limited, themed cosmetics. For Winterfest 2023, players can earn free gifts every day, but they’ll need to show dedication.
Fortnite Winterfest 2023 is the culmination of what has been a fantastic year for Epic Games’ famous battle royale title. OG Season saw player numbers soar far beyond what the developer expected and was followed up by three fantastic game modes, including LEGO Fortnite, that drove player numbers even higher. For this year’s iteration of the event, Epic Games is celebrating all that players have done by giving them free gifts every day the event is live.
Every Free Gift in Fortnite Winterfest 2023 & How to Get Them
In the table below, we’ve highlighted every free gift that players can earn during Fortnite Winterfest 2023 and how to get them. These are all based on information from reliable leaker iFireMonkey, who shared these gifts before the event even started.
We will update the table with images we capture in-game as soon as possible.
This list looks shorter than Winterfest 2022’s to us, so we’d expect a few more items to pop up over the course of Winterfest 2023. More quest rewards should be on offer, but there could be an even bigger surprise we’re not aware of yet.
When Does Fortnite Winterfest 2023 Start?
Fortnite Winterfest 2023 is set to start between December 10, 2023, and December 17, 2023. At the time of writing, the event hasn’t yet begun. However, leakers suggest it should start at some point in the seven days following December 10, 2023. The same leaks seem to say that there won’t be a cabin or any presents to open during Winterfest 2023, making it a big departure from last year’s event.
Once the event has started, players will need to log in as quickly as possible so they don’t miss out on their first free daily gift. Then, they’ll need to do the same for every day after that until the event is over so that they can secure all the free gifts Epic Games is offering.