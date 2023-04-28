Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Swindler’s Wash Collectibles & Where to Find Them

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is full of regions for players to explore as they make their way through the story. Most of these are also loaded to the brim with collectible content to find if you want to fully complete the game. With so many to find, it can take quite a long time to track them all down, so we’re here to speed that up by showing you exactly where to look.

The first main planet Cal comes to is called Koboh, which has the most regions of any planet in the game, which means there’s a lot to uncover. One of the early regions you’ll come across is Swindler’s Wash. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all the collectibles in Swindler’s Wash in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find Every Swindler’s Wash Collectible in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 18 collectibles to be found in Swindler’s Wash. Of course, much like most early regions in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you won’t be able to find them all right away. A few of them are locked behind abilities that you unlock as you play through the campaign. If there’s something you can’t access yet, make sure to move the campaign along until you have access to the ability you need.

There are five types of collectibles that you can find in Swindler’s Wash: Chests, Essences, Force Tears, Treasures, and Seed Pods.

All Swindler’s Wash Chest locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are two chests that you can find in the Swindler’s Wash region in Jedi: Survivor.

Chest Location Chest Collection Description Chest Reward Chest Location 1 From the Meditate spot in this area, you’ll need to head toward the waterfall in front of you. Before you get there, turn left and look for an opening in the rock wall. You’ll need to fight off a few enemies guarding the craft, but then it’s yours. Tactical Pants Chest Location 2 Before you exit the Wash toward the Basalt Rift, you’ll come across of duo of battle droids. Just behind them, you’ll see a chest on your right. Tactical Shirt

All Swindler’s Wash Essence locations in Jedi: Survivor

There is one Essence that you can find in the Swindler’s Wash region in Jedi: Survivor.

Force Essence Location Force Essence Collection Description Force Essence Reward Force Essense Location 1 From the Meditate spot, walk toward the waterfall. You should see several rock spires. This Essence is found on top of the tallest one, so you might need an ability that unlocks later to let you jump more effectively. Maximum Health increase

All Swindler’s Wash Force Tear locations in Jedi: Survivor

There is one Force Tear that you can find in the Swindler’s Wash region in Jedi: Survivor.

Force Tear Location Force Tear Collection Description Force Tear Location 1 To find this Force Tear you need to jump down into the ravine by the Meditate spot. Once you’re on a lower level, follow the river up until you see a waterfall. Behind this waterfall is the Tear. This challenge is a little tricky to figure out. It took us about 15 minutes to understand the secret. The lasers only move when you jump, so time your jumps correctly to make sure you don’t get killed by the red lasers and you’ll get a large influx of XP when you finish.

All Swindler’s Wash Treasure locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are three treasures that you can find in the Swindler’s Wash region in Jedi: Survivor.

Treasure Location Treasure Collection Description Reward Treasure Location 1 From the Meditate spot, walk toward the waterfall. This treasure is sitting on a rock spire that you can jump to. Priorite Shard Treasure Location 2 Behind the rock spire you were on to get the last treasure, you can see the large waterfall. The next treasure is found by using the wall run behind the waterfall to enter a small cave. Priorite Shard Treasure Location 3 Before you exit the area toward the Basalt Rift, you can see a little outcropping just behind a duo of battle droids. Head back in there and grab this final treasure Priorite Shard

All Swindler’s Wash Seed Pod locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are 11 Seed Pods that you can find in the Swindler’s Wash region in Jedi: Survivor.