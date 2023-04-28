Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How to complete Investigate the Roller Mine Factory

While exploring the galaxy in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, there are a handful of rumors you’re going to learn about when you talk with the many citizens who are willing to talk about their travels. There’s a lot going in the world and plenty of locations to explore, especially on Koboh.

One of these rumors will come from a prospector who damaged their hearing during a roller mine explosion while they were inside one of the mines on Koboh. They suggest you should check it out, and see what the roller mine is guarding. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Investigate the Roller Mine Factory in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

How to Start Investigate the Roller Mine Factory in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can begin this quest by making your way to Jedi: Survivor’s Rambler’s Reach Outpost and speaking with the prospector who damaged their hearing. You can find them outside of Doma’s Outpost Commodities, sitting on a bench.

After speaking with them, they’ll give you a destination to check out to learn more about the roller mine. The location you need to visit is Hunter’s Quarry, and it will be close to the Sodden Grotto, where you completed the quest Find Missing Prospectors.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find Roller Mine Factory in Jedi: Survivor

To continue, make your way out of Rambler’s Outpost and head toward the several mines outside of this larger location. There will be a handful of Jedi: Survivor Battle Droids and B2 droids guarding the pathway to this area, so you should expect a fight as you progress forward. There will be a hangar further in the back area, with several enemies fighting against each other.

Dispatch the Raiders, droids, and beasts fighting against each other, and then make your way to the right side of Hunter’s Quarry. There will be a wall you can run across and reach the higher area, which should lead you to the entrance of the Roller Mine Factory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive inside the factory, there are a handful of Jedi: Survivor collectibles for you to find, and a terminal BD-1 can slice. Slicing this terminal will activate a roller mine and send it after Cal. You’re going to need it to escape. Drag the roller droid to the blocked entrance, and then use Force Pull to bring the droid to you. From there, turn to the door and fire it at the broken material blocking the door, and take out the BD-1 droids guarding the entrance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this rumor, return to the terminal and have BD-1 summon another roller droid. Once it’s on you, drag it outside and bring it down the ramp of the entrance. There will be a partially damaged door to the left of the factory, similar to the blocked entrance. Repeat the process of throwing the roller mine at the entrance, and it’ll reveal a Jedi: Survivor Force Essence that you can collect.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon collecting the Force Essence, this completes the Roller Mine Factory rumor.

This quest is one of many players will need to complete in order to access the wide variety of different collectibles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. These special items have a range of uses, so they are definitely worth the time to investigate and discover.