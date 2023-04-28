Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Hunter’s Quarry Collections & Where to Find Them

The Hunter’s Quarry is one of the regions you can explore in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This is one of the smaller locations that is a place you’ll likely explore to complete several side missions, but you won’t find it on the main path as a location you’re required to visit.

Like many regions in Jedi: Survivor, there are multiple collectibles for you to find throughout the area. Tracking them down can be tough, and you’ll want as many as possible to help you on your journey. Here’s what you need to know about all Hunter’s Quarry Collections and where to find them in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find Every Hunter’s Quarry Collectible in Jedi: Survivor

There are 23 Collectibles for you to find throughout Hunter’s Quarry on Koboh in Jedi: Survivor. This is considered a medium-sized location, but it’s extremely instrumental in tracking down helpful upgrades to aid you as you play the campaign. We recommend returning to this area after you unlock more abilities and progress the main story. There is a side quest in this area, the Roller Mine factory.

There are six categories of collectibles that you can find throughout this region. You can find: Chests, Databank entries, Force Essence locations, Force Tears, Seed Pods, and multiple Treasures.

All Hunter’s Quarry Chest locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are three chests for you to find in Hunter’s Quarry in Jedi: Survivor.

Chest Locations Chest Collections Description Rewards Chest Location 1 You can find this chest at the top of the large cliff of the Hunter’s Quarry. You can reach this location by dropping down from the upper cliff, which requires an upgraded Ascension cable. However, you can also reach this area by jumping from the center, and using the double jump to reach it. Hunter Jacket Chest Location 2 This chest will appear at the Hunter’s Quarry in the back of the cave at the top of the hill. Bomber’s Jacket Chest Location 3 You can find this chest in the back of the abandoned hanger, with multiple droids, Bedlam raiders, and creatures fighting each other. BD-1 Light Materials

All Hunter’s Quarry Databank locations in Jedi: Survivor

You can find nine Databank entry locations throughout Hunter’s Quarry in Jedi: Survivor.

Databank locations Databank Collection Rewards Databank Location 1 You can find this one in the back area of Hunter’s Quarry. You will need to bypass the large wall blocking your path, which you can pull up using Force Lift. It will be in the Koboh Matter on the right side, and you’ll need to use the Orb to access it. Databank Location 2 This is another Databank entry you can access in this back area. You will need the Force Lift ability to access it, and you will need to us the orb to bypass the Koboh Matter blocking your path. Databank Location 3 This next location will be on the right side of the hanger, out in the open of Hunter’s Quarry. Several Bedlam raiders, droids, and animals will fight each other at this location. Databank Location 4 This one will appear in the back cave, where BD-1 can scan. The cave is located on a higher hill and is guarded by multiple Gorgers. Databank Location 5 You can find this Databank entry on the side of a cliff, overlooking Southern Reach and Rambler’s Reach Outpost. You can reach it by jumping up onto the side, from the center of Hunter’s Quarry. Databank Location 6 You can find this inside the Roller Mine factory. You can enter this facility by going on the side of the wall and climbing to the back. This datapad will be on the floor, and BD-1 will scan it. Databank Location 7 This further into the Roller Mine facility, on a table. TBA Databank Location 8 TBA TBA Databank Location 9 TBA

All Hunter’s Quarry Force Essence locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are two Force Essence that you can find in the Hunter’s Quarry in Jedi: Survivor.

Force Essence locations Force Essence collection Description Rewards Force Essence Location 1 You can find the first Force Essence behind a partially blocked-off wall. You will need a Roller Droid to destroy the wall, which you can find in the Roller Mine Droid behind you. Maximum Force power Force Essence Location 2 This Force Essence will be in the back of the hidden cave. It’s required for you to learn the Force Lift ability, and then you will need to use the Koboh Orb to protect yourself from the Koboh Matter to reach it. Skill Point

All Hunter’s Quarry Force Tear locations in Jedi: Survivor

You will only find one Force Tear in the Hunter’s Quarry in Jedi: Survivor.

Force Tear location Force Tear collection Description Rewards TBA TBA TBA TBA

All Hunter’s Quarry Seed Pods in Jedi: Survivor

You can find six Seed Pods in the Hunter’s Quarry in Jedi: Survivor.

Seed Pod locations Seed Pod collection Description Seed Pod 1 You can find these Seed Pods on the top area of the large cliff. This is a location you can reach by using the upgraded Ascension Cable. Seed Pod 2 These Seed Pods will appear right at the center of the Hunter’s Quarry area. TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

All Hunter’s Quarry Treasure locations in Jedi: Survivor

You can find two Treasures in the Hunter’s Quarry in Jedi: Survivor.