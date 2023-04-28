Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How to Investigate the Central Valley Facility

You’ll find multiple locations to explore off the beaten path in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. These locations yield numerous rewards, and they can aid you on your journey while progressing through the game.

When you return to Pyloon’s Saloon, Turgle will tell you about where he found the ancient technology that the tried to sell to the Bedlam Raiders, which is how he got in trouble in the first place. He suggests you go check it out to find more technology like it. Here’s what you need to need to know about how to Investigate the Central Valley Facility is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

How to Start Investigate the Central Valley Facility in Jedi: Survivor

After investigating the Jedi: Survivor High Republic facility in the Forest Array and returning to Pyloon’s Saloon, Turgle will share this information with you. Speak with him, and he’ll tell you about where he found the technology and how you can find the Central Valley Facility.

You can find it a short distance away from the Rambler’s Reach Outpost, the central hub of Jedi: Survivor on Koboh.

Where to find the Central Valley Facility in Jedi: Survivor

The Central Valley Facility is not too far away from the Rambler’s Reach Outpost. You can reach it by going up a ramp from the river, or you can use a Nekko to double jump and reach the cliffside. Both are optimal choices. There will be an entrance leading to this area, and you can head inside at any time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Proceed inside, and there will be a ledge you need to reach using your double jump. Continue down the pathway, and you’ll find your way to an elevator that will take you down to a location called the Alignment Control Center. We recommend grabbing the Meditation Point for this area to save and rest. This area is one of many side locations you can explore while exploring Jedi: Survivor’s Koboh region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve done that, proceed forward and continue following the path until you can take a right, taking you into a large chamber. When you arrive on the opposite side of the chamber, a terminal will move up from the floor, and you can interact with it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Interacting with the facility completes the Investigate the Central Valley Facility rumor, and you can now start to explore, or you may need to return to this area as you continue playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This is one of the final areas you’ll need for the main story, and you will return to this location.