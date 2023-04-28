Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How to Unlock the Pyloon’s Saloon Locked Door

Pyloon’s Saloon is your home-away-from-home in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This is where you’ll frequently return to throughout your campaign of the game, and it’s encouraged you to speak to the citizens here to learn more about what’s happening as you explore the game and open up the world.

While exploring this location, there’s a locked door in the kitchen area that you won’t be able to open. There’s no way to slice it, and Greez doesn’t have a key lying around. Luckily, a particular patron in the bar, Moran, is the person you can speak to and who can help you out. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Pyloon’s Saloon Locked Door in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

How to Get Into The Backroom of Pyloon’s Saloon in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

Behind the bar, you can find this backroom immediately to the left of the doorway. You might initially see it when you first visit the bar after Greez tells you to get a few hours of sleep downstairs during the Jedi: Survivor campaign when you land on Koboh. When you attempt to approach this door, there is no way to interact with it, slice the terminal, and you don’t get a “this door is locked” message.

Outside of the Holomap sharing that this is a blocked pathway, this door does not want to budge. You can only unlock this door by speaking with one of the patrons of Jedi: Survivor’s Pyloon’s Saloon, Moran, and hearing his story.

Moran is a previous smuggler who’s out on his luck after the Empire came in and stomped his operation. He lost everything over the years and his rock bottom. You’ll learn this as you continue to talk to Moran and as he shares his story with you throughout the Jedi: Survivor main campaign.

Eventually, Moran will snap at Cal at the end of one of his tales. You’ll want to step away from him, complete a side quest or a main story in Jedi: Survivor, and then return to him. Moran will apologize for how he acted and offers you anything you can find in the locked room where Greez lets him keep his old stuff. The locked door in Pyloon’s Saloon will now be open, and you can get inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There will be a chest inside this location and a Databank entry to add to your collections for Jedi: Survivor. They were hidden here if you were looking for the final Pyloon’s Saloon collectibles. Although you’ve gotten into this back room, Moran’s story is not over, and you’ll need to continue talking with him to learn more.

Overall, this door unlocks as you progress through the story of Jedi: Survivor. Moran will slowly open to you the more you visit him, and the best time to do that is after a mission when you and the Mantis crew return to Pyloon’s Saloon. We recommend talking to all the Patrons every time you visit this area and have the chance to speak to everyone.