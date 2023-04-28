Star Wars: Jedi Survivor – What is a Rancor

Star Wars is set in a galaxy far, far away, and it contains some of the most vicious creatures you can find, big and small. One of the larger ones is the Rancor, a fearsome creature that you can find while playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This is not an easy opponent and is considered a legendary beast.

The Rancor is a rare enemy in Jedi: Survivor. It does not show up often, and there’s a specific location you can go out of your way to find it while playing the game if you want to test your skills against it. Here’s what you need to know about the Rancor and where you can find it in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find Rancors in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Rancor is a large, bipedal creature. Although it is massive, it’s relatively slow and clunky, meaning you can always run away from it if you can get enough space between you and it. However, they are territorial, and they will chase after you for long distances if you encounter it in Jedi: Survivor, especially on Koboh.

The Rancor famously appeared in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. It was a creature that appeared underneath Jabba’s Palace and went up against Luke Skywalker, who defeated it by having a large gate fall on top of it. Unfortunately, Cal Kestis does not have that type of luck in Jedi Survivor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those looking to fight a Rancor early in the game, it does appear in the Sodden Grotto. You can find this location while exploring Koboh in Jedi Survivor, and it will appear while you attempt to complete the rumor, Finding The Prospectors. The Rancor at the end of this rumor is considered to be a Legendary Beast.

After you find it here, you likely won’t see a Rancor for a long time. This creature is a relatively tough fight, and it is not a common sight on Koboh. However, it does eventually begin to appear close to Rambler’s Reach Outpost, in the Riverbed Watch. It will be prowling around this location, and you can choose to take it on.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Rancor wandering around this area typically doesn’t appear early in the game. You’ll notably find it closer to the end of the Jedi: Survivor story, so you don’t have to worry about it too much while exploring this area earlier in the game, looking for collections.