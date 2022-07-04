Stardew Valley Elliott romance guide – Favorite gifts, likes, and more

No matter your taste, Stardew Valley has a romance option for you. Elliott might live on his own in a simple shack on the beach, but he has ambitions beyond his humble surroundings. The mechanics for winning his heart are the same as every other eligible singleton in Stardew Valley, but he tends to be pickier about gifts than most people. Our Romance Guide for Elliott in Stardew Valley has everything you need to know to avoid offending this dashing young writer.

Stardew Valley Romance Guide for Elliott – Favorite Gifts and Heart Events

Screenshot by Gamepur

Elliott lives in the quaint little shack near Willy’s shop on the beach. Most days he tends to stay inside and do his writing, but he often can be found on the beach, in the saloon in the evenings, or getting supplies in the General Store. Because Elliott’s house is only one room that counts as his bedroom, you can’t enter his home at all until you have two hearts unlocked with him. Also, Elliott doesn’t leave his house at all when it is raining, so you’ll always know where to find him on those days.

Though you can slowly raise his heart level by talking to him, you’ll need to give him gifts that he likes to speed up the process. Like everyone else in Pelican Town, he has items he likes and items he dislikes.

It takes 250 Friendship Points to increase Elliott’s heart level by one. Remember that giving a gift on his birthday, Fall 5, will increase the bonus offered by 8x.

Favorite Gifts

Giving these gifts to Elliott will offer a massive 80 friendship points reward.

Crab Cakes

Duck Feather

Golden Pumpkin

Lobster

Magic Rock Candy

Pearl

Pomegranate

Prismatic Shard

Rabbit’s Foot

Squid Ink

Tom Kha Soup

Likes

Giving Elliott these gifts will increase her heart level by 45 points.

All Artisan Goods – Except Oil

– Except Oil All Cooking – Except Fried Egg, Bread, Pizza, Strange Bun, and Seafoam Pudding

– Except Fried Egg, Bread, Pizza, Strange Bun, and Seafoam Pudding All Flowers – Except Poppy

– Except Poppy All Foraged Minerals – Except Quartz

– Except Quartz All Fruit Tree Fruit – except Banana and Mango

– except Banana and Mango All Fruit – Except Pomegranate and Salmonberry

– Except Pomegranate and Salmonberry All Gems – Except Prismatic Shard

– Except Prismatic Shard All Vegetables – Except Amaranth, Hops, Tea Leaves, Wheat, and Unmilled Rice

– Except Amaranth, Hops, Tea Leaves, Wheat, and Unmilled Rice Life Elixir

Maple Syrup

Octopus

Squid

Neutral Gifts

Giving the following gifts will get a neutral response from Elliott and increase his heart level by 20 points.

All Eggs – Except Void Egg

– Except Void Egg All Fish – Except Carp, Lobster, Octopus, Sea Cucumber, Snail, and Squid

– Except Carp, Lobster, Octopus, Sea Cucumber, Snail, and Squid Bread

Clam

Coral

Fried Egg

Hops

Nautilus Shell

Rainbow Shell

Roe

Sweet Gem Berry

Tea Leaves

Truffle

Wheat

Wool

All other gifts are considered either disliked or hated gifts and will decrease Elliott’s heart level. Avoid giving him anything not on the above lists.

Elliott’s Heart Events

As you get to know Elliott, your Friendship Level will increase slowly, eventually unlocking new Heart Events to dive deeper into this passionate artist’s life.

Two Heart Event

Enter Elliott’s cabin any time he is there.

Elliott will explain that he originally came to Pelican Town to become a writer and will ask what kind of novels you like to read. Your choices are:

Mystery – Increases Friendship Level by 30

– Increases Friendship Level by 30 Romance – Increases Friendship Level by 30

– Increases Friendship Level by 30 Sci-Fi – Increases Friendship Level by 30

Four Heart Event

Enter the Stardrop Saloon between 3pm and 10pm when Gus is there.

Elliott will enter and order both of you a drink to celebrate his progress on his novel. You’ll be able to propose a toast with him.

To Pelican Town! – Increases Friendship Level by 25

– Increases Friendship Level by 25 To our Friendship! – Increases Friendship Level by 50

– Increases Friendship Level by 50 To my good health! – Decreases Friendship Level by 10

– Decreases Friendship Level by 10 To your Doom! – Decreases Friendship Level by 50

Six Heart Event

Unlock this event by entering Elliott’s home when he’s there.

Elliott will be playing the piano and lamenting the difficulty in finishing his novel. You can respond with several different prompts, none of which will impact your Friendship Level with Elliott.

Eight Heart Event

You’ll receive a letter from Elliott asking you to come to the Museum between 1pm and 7pm.

Elliot has finally finished his novel and has invited you to a reading of it. There are no choices to make here but the text of the novel will change based on what genre you chose during the Two Heart Event earlier.

Ten Heart Event

Elliott will send you a letter saying he has had an idea. Head to the beach between 7am and 1pm on a day when it is not raining.

When you meet Elliott on the beach, he says that he has fixed the rowboat and wants to take you on its maiden voyage. Once you’re out on the water, he’ll thank you for all your support with his novel. Overcome with emotion, he’ll lean in to kiss you, giving your character the following responses to choose from: