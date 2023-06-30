Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – How to Get The Amur Catfish

There are multiple fish that you can find while playing Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life. The fish you catch while exploring Forgotten Valley are scattered all over, and many of them are tricky to find because they only appear at specific locations and require special fishing rods. One of the tougher fish to find is the Amur Catfish.

There are multiple Bulletin Board requests that you can grab that requires you to catch the Amur Catfish. In this guide, we’re going to cover how you can get the Amur Catfish in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life and where you need to go to catch it.

Where to Get The Amur Catfish in A Wonderful Life

Screenshot by Gamepur

When it comes to finding the Amur Catfish, there are two factors you need to make sure you have in A Wonderful Life. The first is by unlocking the Copper Fishing Rod. It’s a type of quality fishing rod that Van sells in his shop, but you won’t see it immediately for sale. Instead, it only appears after you’ve acquired enough fish, which means you need to have done a good amount of fishing before you see the item for sale. For us, this occurred during the second year of A Wonderful Life.

After Van offers the item in his shop, the next step is to find the Amur Catfish’s location. It’s a fish that only appears in A Wonderful Life’s Swamp Pond. The Copper Fishing Rod is the real trick, though, and it does mean you need to spend a good amount of time attempting to catch other fish during your playthrough of A Wonderful Life. If you’re slacking on this, the Amur Catfish will likely continue to elude you when you play the game.

Once you have all of this lined up for you, it should only be a matter of time before you catch an Amur Catfish, and offer it to anyone who has any requests for them on the bulletin board. If no one is looking for this fish, take it back with you to your farm and you can always choose to sell items like this to make a quick profit.