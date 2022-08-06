Super Mutant locations in Fallout 76

There are plenty of different enemy types that you will run into as you make your way across the wastelands of Appalachia in Fallout 76. One of the more deadly enemies you will end up fighting is Super Mutants. If you have played any Fallout game, chances are you know how powerful these foes can be and how easily they can take you down if you aren’t prepared. In Fallout 76, however, Super Mutants are one of the best enemy types to farm for supplies and experience. Here is where you can find them.

Best places to find Super Mutants

Chances are, you won’t be fighting Super Mutants until you gain quite a few levels. Before you go hunting for them, make sure that you have are with good damage resistances to increase your chances of survival. There are plenty of areas where you can find these foes, but if you are looking for where a large number of them can be found, check the areas below:

Grafton Dam & Grafton Steel

Horizon’s Rest

Huntersville

West Tek Research Center

New Gad

Charleston

National Isolated Radio Array

Eastern Regional Penitentiary (Courtyard)

Each of these areas has a large number of Super Mutants for you to contend with to get the items you might be looking for or the experience you need for that next level up. Don’t forget that you can also join events like Eviction Notice when they go live to farm Super Mutants.

Related: How to complete the Eviction Notice event in Fallout 76

Why you should farm Super Mutants in Fallout 76

Screenshot by Gamepur

Super Mutants have some of the best gear that is worth farming. Many Super Mutants that you come across throughout the game will be carrying assault rifles that have been modified in some way. These are great for farming steel scrap. Many Super Mutants will also be carrying gunpowder when you take them down. This is one of the most necessary ingredients of ammo.