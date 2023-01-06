The 10 best indie games on PS5 worth playing

In recent years, the PlayStation 5 has proven to be an excellent platform for indie developers, amassing a wide selection of indie titles for players to enjoy. In fact, there are so many that it can be hard to know what to play and where to start. There are a lot of titles to choose from, and many of them could have made this list, but in our opinion, these are the ten highlights that we think deserve your time and money.

The 10 best indie games on PlayStation 5

Bugsnax

Bugsnax is an adventure where you hunt and capture the half-bug, half-snack creatures known as Bugsnax. In your journey, you’ll use a variety of traps, baits, and tools you’ll unlock as your progress through the game’s diverse and colorful biomes. You’ll unravel the mysterious disappearance of Elizabeth Megafig and discover what the Bugsnax are and where they come from.

Cyber Shadow

In this retro-style action platformer, you take control of Shadow, the last surviving member of his clan, who takes on a mission that sees you fight your way through the ruins of Mekacity. You’ll dash and slash your way through interesting and varied levels, fighting unique bosses and enemies while unlocking new powerful abilities and skills like throwing kunai and wall slides. Even better is it’s presented and feels like an authentic retro experience, sporting detailed sprites, tight controls, and a chiptune soundtrack.

Hades

This game is a hell of a good time and one of the best indie titles, not just on PS5 but on every system.

Playing as Zagreus, you become tired of your life in the underworld and your uncaring father, Hades. Thus, you decide to escape to the surface. In this hack-and-slash roguelike, you’ll fight through hand-crafted rooms and use a massive variety of items, abilities, and upgrades to battle different enemies and tough bosses. All this great gameplay is then wrapped in a beautifully rich and hand-painted world, complete with a wicked soundtrack and awesome designs, as well as a great story and a slew of brilliant characters to meet.

Haven

Haven has you play as two young lovers, Yu and Kay, as they settle on an unknown world after fleeing their own, where you’ll search for resources and parts to repair and maintain your ship while enjoying deep and meaningful conversations, cooking, and playing together to deepen your relationship. You’ll also hop into synchronized combat, requiring you to manage both characters’ actions. The game is an excellent narrative about young love, freedom, ambition, and rebellion told in a mature and relatable way that makes it a rewarding experience.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

In Kena: Bridge of Spirits, you play the young spirit guide Kena, who is on a quest to visit a mountain shrine and is confronted by a masked spirit causing corruption in the forest. You’ll embark on a journey to help spirits while battling the monster plaguing the forest in this story-driven action-adventure game akin to classic PS2-era games. You’ll also collect cute spirit companions along the way called the Rot and use these creatures to help complete tasks in the world and assist you in combat.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat

Working alone or with friends, you’ll be preparing and cooking various dishes in perilous and outlandish kitchens, dealing with the chaotic nature of preparing food while dealing with all manner of wacky hurdles. This definitive and remastered version of the game includes both Overcooked 1 and 2 and all their DLC, as well as new content, a slew of improvements, accessibility options, multiple modes, and online co-op and crossplay. It’s the biggest and best way to play this excellent co-op treat.

Rollerdrome

Rollerdrome takes place in the year 2030 in a retrofuturistic setting, where in a brilliant mashup of skating and shooter, you blast your way through enemies while pulling off tricks to replenish ammo in a visceral and cinematic blend of blood and style. There are optional objectives, plenty of weapons, and new enemies to face as you progress. It all combines into an immensely fun, dynamic, and challenging experience. Think Max Payne and John Wick with a dash of Tony Hawk.

Sifu

Sifu has you take control of a martial arts student who embarks on a mission to avenge their father’s death. That entails a brilliantly deep and brutally tough mish-mash of beat ’em up and fighting game elements. Players must use different moves and combos to take out different enemy types. There’s also a life mechanic which sees your character grow older with each defeat, unlocking new and more powerful moves while reducing their maximum health.

Stray

Stray has you play a little ginger cat who must make its way through a forgotten city with the help of B-12, your trusty droid buddy. The game has you meeting the city’s inhabitants whilst making your way through slums of various complexity, exploring high and low in a way only a cat could, and finding plenty of places and things to interact with and beautiful environments to see.

The Pathless

Exploration and discovery are king in The Pathless. Playing a young hunter, you’ll explore huge forests and other beautiful biomes alongside your falcon partner, traversing the world with fast-paced acrobatics, archery, and gliding. Along the way, you’ll find puzzles, secrets, unique boss fights, and huge landmarks full of detail, and you’ll explore it all organically without quest markers or waypoints to distract you.