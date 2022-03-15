The 10 best Squid Game map codes for Fortnite

As Netflix drama Squid Game has garnered an absurd level of popularity, there are now plenty of custom maps in Fortnite’s Creative Mode that mimic its round-based survival format. However, you may not have played most, considering they are hard to discover in the Creative Mode hub. So, without further ado, here are the codes that provide top-tier Squid Game experiences.

Octo Game

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : Vysena

: Vysena Code: 1898-3233-1949

Octo Game catches our eyes due to its level of detail within each round. From Red Light, Green Light to Tug of War, this island code resurrects almost every little feature shown from the live action drama. That being said, it even holds all six of the games from the show.

Red Light Green Light

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : d7studios

: d7studios Code: 6796-5852-0804

Red Light Green Light is exactly as advertised. This d7studios-created map only bears what is likely Squid Game‘s most popular mini-game, but gives it a refreshing new take. Reason being, it is one of few that allows for up to 50 players. Additionally, each competitor will have multiple lives, meaning you won’t have to instantly boot up the map every time you die.

Red Light, Green Light – Forest

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : dropnite-com

: dropnite-com Code: 1139-1994-3379

As the name suggests, this island places the kids game in a dark and foggy forest. Players will need to be able to maintain a view of the light at the end of the forest to be certain whether they can continue forward. It is certainly a challenge and possibly the spookiest of the games listed.

Red Light / Green Light: Toy Factory

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : zbird8596

: zbird8596 Code: 7773-7711-7449

Although it is a round-based game mode, Red Light / Green Light: Toy Factory throws eight players into an all-out free-for-all. The catch: this factory is filled with bots that look eerily similar to your opponents — and even to you. As the power goes out in the factory and the room temporarily becomes pitch black, players can utilize this time to blend in with bots and try to survive until the clock runs out.

Squad Game

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : PWR

: PWR Code: 8443-5747-3271

If you want each of your round victories to mean something, Squad Game gifts victors coins that allow them to buy equipment and power-ups that aid in surviving later rounds. Better yet, the game recreates every mini-game from the show, along with a few original takes.

Survival Game

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : overpowered2019

: overpowered2019 Code: 0652-7985-6622

Survival Game carries each of the show’s six mini-games, but also lends some unique rewards for champions. Firstly, those who’ve earned enough gold from winning rounds can purchase a second life. Players can also buy colorful skin outlines and Emotes exclusive to the game.

Sypher’s Party Games

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : Sypherpk

: Sypherpk Code: 7268-0342-8131

Sypher’s Party Games continues to uphold the Squid Game round-based format, but you won’t find Red Light, Green Light here. Instead, it holds countless original creations that primarily put your platforming skills to the test. Though, it isn’t as popular as other games, so it is probably best to bring some friends along.

The Glass Bridge Escape

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : chinonoob-gaming

: chinonoob-gaming Code: 2865-1481-0812

The Glass Bridge Escape tasks players with exploring its open areas and finding each of the games it has inside. Thus, it determines its winner by whoever is the first to discover and beat every game without dying. This also means players won’t have to wait for others to finish each round to continue, making this a high-adrenaline race above all else.

The Lab Games

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : lundleyt

: lundleyt Code: 9684-5332-0845

Likely one of the best on this list, The Lab Games is a perfect blend between Fortnite and Squid Game. It holds four different mini-games that mainly use gameplay elements typically only seen in Battle Royale game modes. For instance, one round will pit remaining players in a small enclosed area that is surrounded by the infamous shrinking circle.

Ultimate Squid Game

Screenshot by Gamepur

Creator : sonician01

: sonician01 Code: 0639-9827-0767

Those looking to truly master all of the show’s games must try Ultimate Squid Game. Unlike others, this creation does its utmost best to have you eliminated and learning how to success in each of its mini-games can be addicting. Ultimate Squad Game includes four actual games from the show, while two others have their own innovate twists.