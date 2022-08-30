The 10 best Vandal skins in Valorant

In a game where gunplay plays a significant role as it does in Valorant, it is crucial to keep ahead of the competition by leveraging the economic advantage to outgun your opponents. There is one weapon that has traditionally been the premier assault rifle of choice that allows you to do just that – the ubiquitous Vandal. This gun combines range, relentless rate of fire, and overwhelming damage to be crowned the best gun in the game. That’s why some players must outfit their favorite gun with cool skin. For that reason, in this guide, we’ll examine the 10 best Vandal skins.

What are the best Vandak skins in Valorant?

Elderflame Vandal

Still one of the best skin lines in the game, Elderflame has its own Vandal variant. The draconic theme fits perfectly with the aggressive assault rifle, and the dragon spewing flaming bullets is sure to send your enemies packing. Plus, that reload animation is always so much fun to see.

Glitchpop Vandal

Of the many colorful and neon skin collections in the game, Glitchpop is perhaps the most well done. Despite the chaotic colors and animations, it all just “fits” together. The Vandal version is incredible, with the four color variants, each distinct in their own way, so you’re essentially getting four skins for the price of one.

Hivemind Vandal

The interplay between chitinous and organic elements of this skin has a very Zerg vibe (or Tyranid, for the cultured). That makes this particular variant of the Vandal a very cool sight to see, mainly because, for whatever reason, there are not many of them around in general play — and that’s a shame.

Lycan’s Bane Vandal

There are a lot of gothic and baroque elements that make this skin look both classy and sinister at the same time. And the combination of the red and black color scheme has simply always worked in any medium, and this is no different. So, hunting spooky monsters or other players in Valorant — this skin makes no difference, whichever it is.

Origin Vandal

The Origin skin line features futuristic skins with sleek lines combined with circular elements that break the surface. The especially cool element of these skins is the ‘Inspect’ animation, which sort of disassembles the weapon. The sound effects that go along with this skin are top-notch as well.

Prelude to Chaos Vandal

The entirety of the Prelude to Chaos collection is filled with sci-fi elements. Not many skin lines completely change almost everything about a weapon, but this is one of them. The top-down reloading animation is a special highlight, and the beam-light changes as you swing corners looking to pre-fire at a target.

Reaver Vandal

Another old favorite, the Reaver collection, has had an update since it’s been introduced to the game. However, it is still as jagged, malevolent, and edgy looking, and that’s why it’s one of the most popular collections in the game. So it’s definitely a good thing that it also has a Vandal variant.

Tethered Realms Vandal

This is one skin that does not work as a picture but has to be seen to experience the full effect. There is a slowly changing microcosm of landscapes that takes place while you move between shadow and light areas of the map. The animation is smooth and beautiful to look at.

Titanmail Vandal

Belonging to one of the older collections released in Valorant, Titanmail still looks awesome, even if it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles that some of the newer skins have. It was also one of the first skins to feature a shifting texture, and it is always great to see one in the game.

Wasteland Vandal

And to round out our list, the awesome-looking Wasteland Vandal looks straight out of a post-apocalyptic wasteland movie. Inspired by Mad Max and similar stories, the skin seems cobbled together into a dangerous and effective weapon — which perfectly suits the Vandal, as that’s what it is.