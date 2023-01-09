The 5 Best Staffs in Elden Ring, and where to get them

Using sorceries in Elden Ring is one of the most consistent and beginner-friendly ways to play the game. You can’t just use them whenever you like, however. You’ll need both Intelligence and a proper staff to cast anything, with different staffs offering different benefits for early to endgame, at low Intelligence or high. We’ll cover the five best staffs you can get in Elden Ring depending on your need and where to find them.

The best staffs in Elden Ring and their locations

Not every build needs to have the absolute maximum Intelligence unless you want to go to a high rune level. Thankfully, there are staffs available to use whether you want sorceries to supplement your playstyle or be your primary damage dealer. Our choices are listed alphabetically, but we’ll also discuss what each staff is best at in the listing.

Academy Glintstone Staff: Best Mid-Level Staff

With the Intelligence soft cap up at 80, not every build needs to go that high to get serviceable damage, and the best overall staff until you reach 52 Intelligence, but after you’ve passed 40, is the Academy Glintstone Staff. It competes well against the Demi-Human Queen Staff (also on this list) at lower levels; the higher both your level and the staff’s upgrade, the more the Academy Staff begins to win out. If you aren’t specializing in any particular type of magic and want an option that does well at everything, this is the one for you. You can get the Academy Glintstone Staff either by completing Thops’s quest or as a drop from Glintstone Sorcerer enemies in Raya Lucaria Academy.

Azur’s Glintstone Staff: Best Supplemental Endgame Staff

Azur’s Glintstone Staff is a fine choice, but it fails to live up to the promise of the other Primeval Sorcerer staff: Lusat’s. Azur’s has value, however, in the off-hand, as it shortens the time it takes to cast any sorcery, a useful trait in both PvE and PvP. Beware the increased FP cost, but if you pump enough points into the Mind stat and have at least a few Cerulean Flasks handy, the extra cost per spell isn’t a huge deal. You get this staff by traversing the rooftops of Raya Lucaria Academy until you find a large crystalline formation of graven heads.

Carian Glintstone Staff: Best Close-Range DPS Staff

Elden Ring has some fantastic close-range sorceries, particularly Carian Slicer, Piercer, and Greatsword. The Carian Glintstone Staff boosts their damage by 15% and, paired with either Azur or Lusat’s Staff, gives you either stupid damage or incredibly fast attacks. Which you want is up to you. You’ll find the Carian Glintstone Staff on a corpse before the second lift in Carian Study Hall, provided you haven’t turned it upside down as part of Ranni’s quest.

Demi-Human Queen’s Staff: Best Low-Level Staff

Before you reach 40 Intelligence, and even a few levels after, the Demi-Human Queen Staff is the optimal choice for casting Sorceries that don’t require additional stat investment. It’s even competitive up to 50 Intelligence but loses to Lusat’s once you can equip that staff. You can get the Demi-Human Queen Staff by defeating the Demi-Human Queen miniboss in the Demi-Human Forest Ruins in the Weeping Peninsula.

Lusat’s Glinstone Staff: Best Endgame Staff

If you want your sorceries to do as much damage as is humanly possible and you have at least 52 Intelligence, there is no better choice than Lusat’s Glinstone Staff. You will be spending a whopping 50% extra FP for everything you cast, but you’ll get around 11% more damage over the Carian Regal Scepter, which requires 60 Intelligence. You’ll find Lusat’s Staff near Selia, Town of Sorcery, guarded by a Nox Priest and Swordstress dual boss fight.