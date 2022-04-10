The best character base for beginners in Elden Ring – A guide for new players

When loading up Elden Ring, the first thing you’ll do is create your character which can be a time-consuming process especially if this is the first title you’re playing from FromSoftware. Although you can increase your stats and obtain new equipment later on in the game, your starting class does have an impact in the early stages of the game. Some classes will be able to handle certain situations better than others. So, which class should you play if you’re playing this game for the first time? Here’s a quick overview of the 10 classes in the game as well as their starting stats:

Class Level Vigor Mind Endurance Strength Dexterity Intelligence Faith Arcane Astrologer 6 9 15 9 8 12 16 7 9 Bandit 5 10 11 10 9 13 9 8 14 Confessor 10 10 13 10 12 12 9 14 9 Hero 7 14 9 12 16 9 7 8 11 Prisoner 9 11 12 11 11 14 14 6 9 Prophet 7 10 14 8 11 10 7 16 10 Samurai 9 12 11 13 12 15 9 8 8 Vagabond 9 15 10 11 14 13 9 9 7 Warrior 8 11 12 11 10 16 10 8 9 Wretch 1 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10

For new players, we don’t recommend going with the Wretch class. Although every stat in the game starting at 10 sounds appealing, you in turn start at level one and are equipped with just a club. No, you don’t even get armor with this class. The Lands Between isn’t kind and you’ll be facing a lot of challenging enemies as you explore the world. Having a weak weapon and no armor makes this game even more of a challenge than it already is. You should only pick Wretch if you’re familiar with FromSoftware’s previous games.

Taking a look at the remaining nine classes, the overall best class for beginners is Confessor. It has the highest starting level with it being 10 and for the most part, the rest of the class’ stats are in the double digits with the exception being Intelligence and Arcane both being at a nine which is still good. You also start off with a broadsword, a Blue Crest Heater Shield, Urgent Heal (healing incantation), Assassin’s Approach, and a Finger Seal which allows you to cast incantations. You also get decent armor. The class lets you attack up-close but also dabbles in a bit of magic early on thanks to the Finger Seal. Urgent Heal is great for when you run out of Crimson Tears which you find yourself doing early on when facing the game’s first boss, Margit the Fell Omen. Lastly, Assassin’s Approach is a unique incantation that makes your footsteps silent and negates fall damage for any falls that are non-lethal. Considering that you’ll often run into a group of enemies rather than just one and there are a ton of areas you can fall from, having this spell is fantastic so you can get an understanding of how to deal with big groups. Plus, who can resist not taking fall damage?