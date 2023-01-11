The best Glimmora Moveset in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Glimmora is one of the most used Pokémons in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It has great special stats to help you win many games, but you still need the right moveset to use with it. This guide will tell you the four best moves for Glimmora in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The four best moves for Glimmora

The best moves for Glimmora are Stealth Rock, Energy Ball, Mortal Spin, and Earth Power. These moves provide a diverse range of attacks to deal with most types of Pokémons. These moves put you in a great battle position, especially if you use Glimmora as your main Pokémon.

Stealth Rock

Stealth Rock is probably the most critical attack for Glimmora. It spreads floating rocks around the battlefield to damage the new Pokémon. This means that when the enemy switches or a Pokémon faints, the coming Pokémon on the battlefield will take some damage.

Energy Ball

Energy Ball is a great offensive attack against certain Pokémon types. Glimmora takes energy from the ground and fires a nature ball at the enemy. Along with damaging the enemy, this attack may lower their special defense stat, making this move even more lethal.

Mortal Spin

Mortal Spin is another great attack to help against enemy effects. When you use this move, Glimmora performs a spinning attack, eliminating many effects like bind, wrap, and leech. Additionally, this attack poisons the enemy Pokémon, and you can use that to take advantage in certain situations.

Earth Power

Earth Power is the last move on our list, but it is certainly not the least. Glimmora shakes the ground underneath the enemy Pokémon to damage them and sometimes lower their special defense. The move is especially great if the enemy is using Glimmora against you.