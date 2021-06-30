The best moveset for Deoxys Defense Forme in Pokémon Go

For trainers keen on using Deoxys Defense Forme in Pokémon Go, you want to make sure you give it the best moveset possible to use in the Great and Ultra Leagues. Deoxys Defense Forme has the potential to be useful in both PvP categories, but you’re going to see it being used far more often in the Great League than you will in the Ultra League. Thankfully, Deoxys Defense Forme’s moveset does not change when using it in these two PvP competitions. Additionally, Deoxys Defense Forme will be appearing in five-star raids from July 1 to 16.

Deoxys Defense Forme is a Psychic-type Pokémon, making it weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-types moves, but it is resistant to Fighting and Psychic-type attacks. For PvP, it has a maximum CP of 2,570, an attack of 133, a defense of 289, and a stamina of 127. The true power of this Pokémon is how much defense it has. If you cap it out for the Great League, it has a maximum CP of 1,491, an attack of 101, a defense of 221, and a stamina of 98. Other Pokémon struggle in defeating it in most battles.

These are all of the attacks Deoxys Defense Forme can learn.

Fast moves

Counter (Fighting-type) – 8 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 2 energy per turn (2.6 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Psycho Boost (Psychic-type) – 70 (84) damage and 35 energy (100% chance to lower user’s attack by two ranks)

Rock Slide (Rock-type) – 75 damage and 45 energy

Thunderbolt (Electric-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

For Deoxys Defense Forme’s fast move, you always want to go with counter. It’s a far better attack move than zen headbutt, which is a joke of an attack. Counter produces far more energy each turn you use it and does even more damage because it’s a faster attack. Zen headbutt cannot keep up with a counter, even if Deoxys Defense Forme receives a STAB modifier whenever using it.

When considering the charged move, you always wanted to grab psycho boost. It’s a great Psychic-type attack that can do some good early damage to most Pokémon, but the downside to using it that it slowly lowers the user’s attack. It’s not the worst thing in the Great World, but you might want to open with it, and then use the other charged move slot to make the use out of Deoxys Defense Forme. For the second slot, we’re going to recommend you go with thunderbolt. It’s even more powerful than rock slide, and gives Deoxys Defense Forme a powerful second charged move it can use to eliminate most opponents.

Deoxys Defense Forme is a tough enemy to crack because of its outstanding defenses. What’s even better when you give it counter for its fast move is that it can spam its attack and acquire energy quickly. That means most players have to find some way to defeat it before it earns enough energy to unleash its charged moves. Still, unless a player has a Bug, Dark, or Ghost-type Pokémon prepared to counter Deoxys specifically, it’s difficult to beat.

The best moveset to teach Deoxys Defense Forme is the fast move counter, and the charged moves psycho boost and thunderbolt.