The best perks for Stripe in MultiVersus
Get good with the Gremlin.
Stripe, the ringleader of the bad Gremlins from the movie of the same name, is one of MultiVersus’ experimental characters. Even so, he’s actually pretty easy to pick up and start learning. Mastering his moves is one thing, but figuring out which perks are best suited to his style is another. Here are the best ones to equip.
Stripe’s Leveling Perks
Like all MultiVersus fighters, Stripe earns perks as he levels up. The list is as follows:
- Painted Target (Level 2)
- That’s Flammable, Doc! (Level 4)
- Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)
- Gravity Manipulation (Level 7)
- Boom, Boom, Bounce! (Level 8)
- Perk Training (Level 9)
- He’s The Leader (Level 10)
- Sturdy Dodger (Level 11)
- Feeding After Midnight (Level 12)
- Shirt Cannon Sniper (Level 13)
Stripe’s Signature Perks
Similarly, Stripe has his own set of unique perks. He gets three, and they are:
- Boom, Boom, Bounce! (Level 8)
- He’s The Leader (Level 10)
- Feeding After Midnight (Level 12)
Boom, Boom, Bounce adds a second explosion to your Down Special upon landing, and that’s generally your best bet. He’s The Leader grants a nice boost, but opportunities to pull it off are too dependent on other players. Lastly, Feeding After Midnight comes with a tradeoff, but it can be worth it if you favor your Up Special nuisance attack.
Best Perks for Stripe
Stripe’s moves all revolve around his Sharpshooter attack, so all perks that augment the projectiles from that are excellent picks. Otherwise, melee, mobility, and debuff modifiers are all good ways to go.
S Tier Perks
- Boom, Boom, Bounce!
- Deadshot
- Make It Rain, Dog!
- Painted Target
- Percussive Punch Power
- Shirt Cannon Sniper
- Wildcat Brawler
A Tier Perks
- Armor Crush
- Collateral Damage
- Feeding After Midnight
- Hit ‘Em While They’re Down
- Ice to Beat You!
- Lumpy Space Punch
- Tasmanian Trigonometry
- That’s Flammable, Doc!
- That’s (Not) All, Folks!
B Tier Perks
- Aerial Acrobat
- Boundless Energy
- Fancy Footwork
- He’s The Leader
- Hit Me If You’re Able
- I’ll Take That
- …In a Single Bound!
- Leg Day Champ
- Slippery Customer
- Speed Force Assist
- Triple Jump
C Tier Perks
- Absorb ‘n’ Go
- Clear the Air
- Coffeezilla
- I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge
- Kryptonian Skin
- Last Stand
- Retaliation-Ready
- Second Wind Beneath Your Wings
- Slippery When Feint
- Snowball Effect
- The Purest of Motivations
D Tier Perks
- Back to Back
- School Me Once…
- Static Electricity
- Stronger Than Ever
- Sturdy Dodger
- ‘Toon Elasticity
- Up, Up, and A-Slay
- Wonder Twin Powers, Activate!