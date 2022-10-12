The best perks for Stripe in MultiVersus

Stripe, the ringleader of the bad Gremlins from the movie of the same name, is one of MultiVersus’ experimental characters. Even so, he’s actually pretty easy to pick up and start learning. Mastering his moves is one thing, but figuring out which perks are best suited to his style is another. Here are the best ones to equip.

Related: How to play Stripe in MultiVersus – Moves, strategies, perks, and more

Stripe’s Leveling Perks

Like all MultiVersus fighters, Stripe earns perks as he levels up. The list is as follows:

Painted Target (Level 2)

(Level 2) That’s Flammable, Doc! (Level 4)

(Level 4) Equip Ally Perks (Level 6)

(Level 6) Gravity Manipulation (Level 7)

(Level 7) Boom, Boom, Bounce! (Level 8)

(Level 8) Perk Training (Level 9)

(Level 9) He’s The Leader (Level 10)

(Level 10) Sturdy Dodger (Level 11)

(Level 11) Feeding After Midnight (Level 12)

(Level 12) Shirt Cannon Sniper (Level 13)

Stripe’s Signature Perks

Similarly, Stripe has his own set of unique perks. He gets three, and they are:

Boom, Boom, Bounce! (Level 8)

(Level 8) He’s The Leader (Level 10)

(Level 10) Feeding After Midnight (Level 12)

Boom, Boom, Bounce adds a second explosion to your Down Special upon landing, and that’s generally your best bet. He’s The Leader grants a nice boost, but opportunities to pull it off are too dependent on other players. Lastly, Feeding After Midnight comes with a tradeoff, but it can be worth it if you favor your Up Special nuisance attack.

Best Perks for Stripe

Stripe’s moves all revolve around his Sharpshooter attack, so all perks that augment the projectiles from that are excellent picks. Otherwise, melee, mobility, and debuff modifiers are all good ways to go.

S Tier Perks

Boom, Boom, Bounce!

Deadshot

Make It Rain, Dog!

Painted Target

Percussive Punch Power

Shirt Cannon Sniper

Wildcat Brawler

A Tier Perks

Armor Crush

Collateral Damage

Feeding After Midnight

Hit ‘Em While They’re Down

Ice to Beat You!

Lumpy Space Punch

Tasmanian Trigonometry

That’s Flammable, Doc!

That’s (Not) All, Folks!

B Tier Perks

Aerial Acrobat

Boundless Energy

Fancy Footwork

He’s The Leader

Hit Me If You’re Able

I’ll Take That

…In a Single Bound!

Leg Day Champ

Slippery Customer

Speed Force Assist

Triple Jump

C Tier Perks

Absorb ‘n’ Go

Clear the Air

Coffeezilla

I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge

Kryptonian Skin

Last Stand

Retaliation-Ready

Second Wind Beneath Your Wings

Slippery When Feint

Snowball Effect

The Purest of Motivations

D Tier Perks