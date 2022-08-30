The Mastermind, Albert Wesker, will make his debut in Dead by Daylight alongside Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers. These characters are from the Resident Evil franchise, and the Mastermind will be the central Killer featured in this update. You’ll have a chance to play as this aggressive character, and you want to make sure you use the best perks on this character. This guide covers the best perks for The Mastermind in Dead by Daylight.

What perks should you use on the Mastermind?

The Mastermind’s primary power is called Virulent Bound. With it, he will charge forward with the Uroboros virus attempting to reach for a Survivor. While in this state, he will move slightly slower from his standard movement speed. Should he grab them, they will infect them. If the Survivor is already infected, it will increase their infection. After the grab, The Mastermind will toss them. However, if there is an object behind the Survivor, they will slam into an object behind them and lose a health state after they hit. The Mastermind can also vault over a Pallet or Window while using this ability.

Related: All The Mastermind perks in Dead by Daylight

These are some of the best perks to take advantage of The Mastermind’s power and gameplay style.

Barbecue and Chili

The Barbecue and Chili perk can be an excellent choice, especially as you begin to hook Survivors. When you hook a Survivor, any Survivor within 60/50/40 meters from that Hook has their Aura revealed to you, giving you a chance to find your next target. It’s a good way to chase down someone without solely seeking out the generators as opportunities to trap them. You unlock this from the Cannibal.

Corrupt Intervention

With Corrupt Intervention, at the start of the Trial, the Entity blocked the three generators furthest away from you for 80/100/120 seconds. If you put a Survivor in the Dying State, this does go away early. If you can time this correctly, you can force the Survivors at the start of the game to get closer to you, forcing them to your side of the map at the beginning of your match. It’s a good advantage at the beginning, but it doesn’t have any use after the timer goes away. You can unlock them from the Plague.

Darkness Revealed

By having Darkness Revealed, whenever you search a locker, the Aura of other Survivors within eight meters of any locker are revealed to you for 3/4/5 seconds. This is a good way to narrow your search when trying to find Survivors on the map. What’s good about this is this it will be useful throughout the match, making it a solid choice when you need to track down the next Survivor. You can unlock this from the Dredge.

Deadlock

If you use Deadlock, whenever a Generator is completed, the Entity blocks the generator with the most progression for 20/25/30 seconds. It’s a good way for the Survivors to work against each other, even if they’re doing well against you. It’s a good method to buy you more time to chase them down and makes it tougher for them to try and finish generators back-to-back. You unlock this from Pinhead.

Hex: Devour Hope

The Devour Hope ability is a good choice if you want to harm Survivors for helping each other. How the perks works is every time a Survivor is rescued from a Hook, and you are 24 meters away from it, you receive one token for Devour Hope. When you have two tokens, you gain a 3/4/5% Haste buff for the next 10 seconds, 10 seconds after hooking a Survivor. At three tokens, each Survivor has the Exposed status effect for the rest of the game. At five tokens, you are granted the ability to kill all Survivors without having to Sacrifice them. This can prove to be extremely deadly for Survivors, forcing them to try and waste time avoiding the hooks. However, you only benefit from this if you can actively chase down the Survivors and add them to a Hook. You unlock this from the Hag.

Hex: Retribution

The Retribution perk is good if you anticipate someone will actively use Totems against you during the match. Each time a Survivor cleanses or blesses any Totem in the match, they suffer from the Oblivious status effect for 35/40/45 seconds. In addition, all Survivors Auras are revealed to you for 15 seconds. This is especially good if you figure someone will be using the Circle of Healing from Mikaela. You unlock this from the Deathslinger.

Iron Maiden

If you plan to open lockers often, take Iron Maiden. With it, you open lockers 30/40/50% faster. In addition, any Survivor who exits a Locker will scream and suffer from the Exposed status effect for 30 seconds, and you will know their location for four seconds. If you think Survivors will use a locker to try and avoid you, this is a good way to turn this safety into a nightmare for them. You can unlock this perk from Legion.

Jolt

The Jolt perk is an extremely powerful and is something we highly recommend for any Killer to consider using. When you put a Survivor in the Dying State with a basic attack, all generators within 32 meters of your explode and begin to regress. When it explodes, this attack applies a 6/7/8% progression penalty to any progress. It’s a good one if you plan to avoid using your ability, which The Mastermind won’t always have access to during the Trial. This is a general Killer perk.

Superior Anatomy

The Superior Anatomy one is a perk The Mastermind begins with and is one of their starting choices. This perk increases your Killer’s vaulting speed by 30/35/40% the next time you use a window whenever a Survivor performs a rushed value within eight meters of you. It’s a good way to chase down your foes, especially if you pair it with The Mastermind’s ability or time it properly.

Surveillance

The final recommended perk is called Surveillance. Whenever a generator is regressing, it will be white. When a Survivor begins to fix it, the generator becomes yellow for 8/12/16 seconds. This ability also increases the audible range of Survivors’ repair sound while on a generator by eight meters. It’s a good way to keep an eye on a generator when trying to lower its progress and catch any Survivors by surprise by returning to it far too quickly.