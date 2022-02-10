The best place to get three seconds of airtime in a vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 10 is to get three seconds of airtime in a vehicle. Rather than wasting time building ramps and looking for sweet hills to jump off, there is a very easy way to do this.

Players who go to the steel bridge just to the southwest of Shifty Shafts will be able to find some cobwebs low to the ground. They can then drive any vehicle they like into them and be shot up into the air. It is very easy to get three seconds of airtime this way, especially in a standard car or quadcrusher.

Image by Gamepur

And that’s it, a super easy challenge to finish up when you know where to go. Just land at Coney Crossroads, grab a car, then make your way to the bridge to catch some air.

You can find the rest of the Week 10 challenges below: