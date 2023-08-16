Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Find Dribbles the Clown’s Body Parts in BG3

In Act 3, Baldur’s Gate 3 paints a gruesome scene featuring a series of brutal killings. Though solving the mystery behind the murders is fun, nothing beats retrieving the limbs of the Circus’ dead clown. Dribbles was the revered clown of the Circus of The Last Days, and now that he’s gone, both the city and the circus staff are in shambles. Lucretious, the necro-proficient Ringmaster, asks that you bring each severed part of Dribbles’ body, and she will bring him back to life… sort of.

All Dribbles Severed Clown Body Parts Locations in Baldur’s Gate 3

Though this quest starts as early as you arrive in Rivington, some clown parts will be stored in areas that only get unlocked later in the story. It’s better to carry on with other main and side quests before tackling this one.

Image Body Part Location Map How to Get It Dribbles’ Severed Hand Popper’s Stall, Circus of The Last Days Inspect the table behind Popper to find and steal Dribbles’ Severed Hand. Dribbles’ Severed Torso Hidden Crypt, Open Hand Temple Head down the Open Hand Temple‘s Ornate Wooden Hatch to unveil a secret altar and crypt. Kill the morphs there and loot their bodies to get Dribbles’ Severed Torso. Dribbles’ Severed Leg Lavernica’s House, Lower City Lockpick the front door of Lavernica’s house near Crimson Draughts. Then, lockpick the hatch to find a strange ritual and Dribbles’ Severed Leg in the body at the center. Dribbles Clown Pelvis Blue Door Room, Lower City Head north of the Basilisk Gate waypoint and enter the blue door. Lockpick the door and loot the area to reveal Dribbles’ Severed Pelvis. Dribbles’ Clown Foot Rainforest’s House, Lower City Head to Rainforest’s House, south of Crimson Draughts. Lockpick the front door, look for the hatch downstairs and loot the corpses to find Dribbles’ Severed Foot. Dribbles’ Clown Arm Peartree’s House, Lower City Enter Peartree’s House east of Sorcerous Sundries. Destroy the barricade and throw the Traveler’s Chest to uncover a secret Hatch. Downstairs, loot the body of Little Kimmabeth to find Dribbles’ Severed Arm. Dribbles’ Clown Head Temple of Bhaal, Undercity Teleport to the Temple of Bhaal waypoint, head north and look for an altar. Loot the corpse of Wilting Alex to find Dribbles’ Severed Head.

Now that all body parts are collected, return to Ringmaster Lucretious to complete Find Dribbles The Clown and claim the rewards.