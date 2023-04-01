The 10 best Roblox car games

There are plenty of car games on Roblox, and the platform is fertile ground for racing games of all kinds. Besides that, Roblox provides a great framework to show off car models, and for players who like to collect good-looking cars, it offers some of the best and most appealing models out there. Furthermore, there are various gameplay types, from racing, cruising, drifting, collecting, and much more. For this reason, we have prepared the following guide to show off 10 of the best car games Roblox offers.

What are the best Roblox car games?

Car Crushers 2

Image via Roblox

Being a full-blown demolition game, Car Crushers 2 puts you in the unenviable position of a car that has to escape getting crushed. On the other hand, if you enjoy doing the crushing, you can give chase and gain on the unsuspecting cars and crush them. There are plenty of cars to unlock and play as, and it’s a fun experience.

Drift Paradise

Image via Roblox

This is a challenging game for serious car enthusiasts who are into drifting. This gameplay style isn’t for everyone, but if nothing else — the car models in Drift Paradise look fantastic. Coupled with the sound of screeching tires and smoke rising around, it’s certainly a unique Roblox experience. Just get behind the wheel of the powerful machines and drift.

Driving Simulator

Image via Roblox

This is another open-ended driving game in Roblox. You can explore a huge open world and drive all sorts of cars. The fun part of the Driving Simulator is trying to collect as many different cars as you can and then driving them around to get cool screenshots. Or, if you’re more competitively inclined, you can challenge other players to a race across the city.

Eight Driver Car Racing

Image via Roblox

Eight Driver Car Racing offers one of the most realistic car racing experiences on the Roblox platform. You can indulge in various competitive car racing competitions, including drifting and drag racing. It also boasts extensive car customization ranging from visual to tuning.

Heavy Clutch

Image via Roblox

Drifting and tuning cool powerful cars is the name of the game in Heavy Clutch. It also offers a free roam option, letting you enjoy lazy drifting as much as you want. Another cool feature is that you can customize your own car and then submit the design to be published in the game for your own personal use. How cool is that?

Hot Wheels Open World

Image via Roblox

Like the real Hot Wheels, this game is bright and chipper looking, with fast-paced, snappy gameplay. Hot Wheels Open World takes so many of the cool designs from its namesake and brings them into Roblox. You can race to your heart’s content, but the most interesting aspect is seeing all those whacky cool cars that you can collect and drive in this game.

Ion Formula Racing 2023

Image via Roblox

Ion FORMULA RACING is long-standing Roblox series that is back with its latest version. It delivers a true car racing experience and is a perfect game for any racing maniac. The game’s wide variety of tracks available, ranging from Tokyo to New York, makes it worth the play.

Midnight Racing: Tokyo

Image via Roblox

As the title suggests, the game’s main draw is racing, but that would be underselling it. Under the racing veneer, Midnight Racing: Tokyo offers plenty of customization, beautiful car models, and an incredibly realistic control scheme. It’s no wonder that more than just racing enthusiasts play this game, but the game perfectly portrays Japanese racing car culture.

Super Car Tycoon

Image via Roblox

This game is the perfect example of combining two genres into a great game. Super Car Tycoon lets you both collect and manage, as well as race many various cars. You will have to race to collect money and then use that money to manage and grow your collection. It’s a fun gameplay loop that will keep you hooked for a long time.

Vehicle Simulator

Image via Roblox

If you’re looking for a racing experience like no other, then Vehicle Simulator is the game for you. You will have to perform crazy stunts with your car to win and learn all the controls to be able to pull them off. Along with racing, there is plenty of car customization for you to do, and the city you race in is huge and vivid, letting you enjoy it while racing through its streets.