The best sensitivity settings for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

With an FPS such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, figuring out the best way to aim is of the upmost priority. One the the greatest impacts to how players will aim, regardless of platform played on, is within the sensitivity settings. Thankfully, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 offers a myriad of settings so players can customize and finetune their sensitivities as they see fit — here are the best settings that we’ve found so far.

Related: Who voices Ghost in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Answered

It’s important to note that ideal sensitivity settings will likely change between players. These values can be determined by variables such as hand size, control schema, playable space, and even age. What’s most important is that players find their comfort zone, tweak it slightly at the firing range, and then maintain the settings in order to maximize familiarity.

Best PC sensitivity settings for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

PC players will likely prefer to attempt to synchronize their sensitivity settings across all titles: their personal ideal for Fortnite or Counter-Strike, for example, should be as closely mimicked for MW2 as is possible. That being said, for newer players to PC gaming, many professional esport persons extoll the virtues of low sensitivity allowing for both swift micro-adjustments and larger sweeping movements. Ideally, this should be mirrored with a high-DPI mouse (not DPI speed) so adjustments are consistently polled and reflected in-game.

The following are used with an 800-DPI speed Logitech G502 Lightspeed. Further, note that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 takes raw mouse data and uses that to determine aim: if the desktop settings are set properly, there should be very little tweaking needed outside of third-person sensitivity, which some may prefer a slight buff.

Custom PC control settings for Modern Warfare 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mouse sensitivity — 8.00 This will likely change between players, but we’ve found 7.95 to be a sweet spot to work between flicks and micro-adjustments for sniping.

Third person sensitivity multiplier — 1.1 We found that third-person benefits from a slight boost to sensitivity, although user preference should override this.

ADS Sensitivity multiplier (Focus)— 0.80 Players tend to use the Focus ability when lining up distant shots: a slight decrease in sensitivity will help players with shots that are beyond 200 meters. Some may find that this setting is rendered unnecessary by having a low-DPI speed.



Best console sensitivity settings for Modern Warfare 2

On console, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 offers a hefty dose of aim-assist, to the point that it can be frustrating for PC players. Using the analogues to move the view of your character means that low sensitivities, such as those used by PC players, can result in frequent deaths from players behind. With this in mind, console players will want to use a higher sensitivity and rely on the in-game aim-assist for tracking and eliminating players.

In order to exploit this, controller-based players will want to ensure that, when looking at an enemy, they are consistently strafing left and right. Aim-assist will kick in (even without touching the right analogue stick) and track enemies for the player as long as they are moving. This can result in 100% accuracy in matches with little input from controllers aside from walking and firing.

Custom controller sensitivity settings for Modern Warfare 2

Screenshot by Gamepur