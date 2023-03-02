Strand has arrived, and every class in Destiny 2 will have access to this unique Darkness-based power. There will be multiple opportunities for you to tackle enemies using this ability, and if you’re a Hunter, you might be trying to find the best way to create an optimal loadout for your character. This guide covers the best Strand builds for Hunters in Destiny 2 and how to use this new element.

The best Hunter builds using Strand in Destiny 2

There are multiple routes you can go with your Hunter build after completing the Lightfall campaign. Although a good majority of the Fragments are not available to you until the end of The Root of Nightmare World First race, there are still several builds to consider constructing well ahead of this moment. Right now, one of the better routes you can take with your Hunter build is doubling down on Suspension and keeping your enemies in the air.

Hunter Strand Suspend build in Destiny 2

To optimize on a Suspend build, make sure to use the Shackle Grenade. Each time you use this, your grenade will send enemies in the air, Suspending them, making them easy targets for you and your allies. You’ll also want to make sure to have the Gambler’s Dodge to recharge your Melee Ability. We recommend this one over the Marksman’s Dodge as one of the aspects you’ll want to grab for this reloads your weapons, and having two of these on your Hunter does not feel necessary.

Next, we’re going to recommend grabbing the Thread of Ascent, Thread of Warding, Thread of Mind, and Thread of Wisdom. The Thread of Ascent has it so that every time you use your grenade charge, your weapons reload, and you’ll gain an additional one, giving you more chances to Suspend targets. Thread of Warding grants you Woven Mail whenever you gain an Orb of Power, which increases your survivability with this build but not by much. The next Fragment is the Thread of Mind, which gives you Class Ability Energy whenever you defeat Suspended targets. Finally, the Thread of Wisdom gives you an Orb of Power when you defeat Suspended enemies using a Precision blow.

After you have those figured out, it’s time to focus on your armor sets and the mods you want to weave onto your character. Discipline will be a high priority for this build, alongside Resilience, Mobility, and Strength.

Here’s a breakdown of what you should expect and the type of mods we’re going to recommend on your armor. There is no perfect build in Destiny 2, and these options may vary based on the situation you’re in, and how you plan to tackle it with your team