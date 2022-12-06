The best subclass builds to use with The Manticore in Destiny 2

Season of the Seraph in Destiny 2 has introduced a new exotic submachine gun for Guardians to use, The Manticore. This Veist foundry special weapon features some incredibly unique traits never seen before for an Exotic weapon and it certainly lives up to its name. Here are some subclass build tips to get the most out of your shiny new gun.

How does The Manticore work in Destiny 2?

The Manticore’s main perks revolve around the use of the weapon’s unique feature, the Antigrav Repulsors. What this perk does is that when you jump and fire the weapon from the hip or aim down sights, you will begin to hover. While hovering in this state, The Manticore deals additional damage. To charge up this hover state, you simply need to do damage and get kills.

The other perks with The Manticore include Ricochet Rounds, which allows some bullets to bounce off walls or floors if they miss. Swooping Talons is another new perk, which boosts The Manticore’s damage while in the air, hovering or just jumping.

The best Hunter subclass builds to use with The Manticore

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hunters will get the most out of The Manticore with their Nightstalker subclass, as several of the Void abilities synergize excellently with The Manticore’s damage. Your best Aspects to use are Vanishing Step and Stylish Executioner. Trapper’s Ambush is very situational, but for pure damage, it’s best to omit this Aspect. Stylish Executioner will allow you to activate Invisibility while defeating Weakened or Volatile targets hit by your abilities from range, so always use this Aspect.

For your Grenade slot choice, the best overall Vortex Grenade does the best as it creates a large area of effect. And combined with specific subclass Fragments, you will get lots of constant activations of perks as enemies are sucked in by the grenade. In PvP situations, Scatter Grenade can work better for sudden bursts of damage and lots of flinch from the explosions.

For your subclass Fragments, Echo of Expulsion allows you to spread Void explosions far and wide with your Void abilities. Echo of Instability is a must-have, as it will apply Volatile Rounds to all Void weapons you are wielding, including The Manticore. Echo of Persistence allows for longer use of Void Invisibility, so be sure to equip this for maximum benefit.

The best Warlock subclass builds to use with The Manticore

Screenshot by Gamepur

Warlocks have a lot of options with The Manticore. The Dawnblade subclass with the Daybreak Super along with the Icarus Dash and Heat Rises aspects open up tons of airborne mobility for players to scoot around in the air and deliver death from above. Combine this build with the Sunbracers exotic armor and the Solar Grenade ability, and you are very hard to stop. The best Fragments to use with this sort of setup would be Ember of Beams for better target acquisition of your ranged abilities, Ember of Blistering for additional grenade energy while defeating targets hit by Solar ignitions, Ember of Wonder for an automatic Orb of Power while rapidly defeating targets, and Ember of Char for spreading the Scorch status to nearby targets when hitting them with Solar ignitions.

The Voidwalker class also is a prime choice as like with Hunters, you can synergize your class by granting the Volatile status to your Void weapons. Use the Cataclysm version of the Nova Bomb for your Super for the largest area of effect spreading Void status outward. The best Aspects for damage would be Child of the Old Gods and Chaos Accelerant. Chaos Accelerant especially is ideal as it allows you to overcharge your Grenade to be even more powerful and have unique behaviors. Like with the Hunter builds, use Echo of Instability to trigger the Volatile Rounds ability to feed it into The Manticore. Echo of Expulsion also works well with Warlocks, as both melee and grenade abilities will spread lots of Void debuffs around. Other Fragment choices will be up to you, as it’s largely dependent on your Exotic armor choices.

The best Titan subclass builds to use with The Manticore

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Sentinel subclass is going to be the Titan build of choice for using The Manticore. While most Sentinel builds prefer to use Ward of Dawn for support, swap your Super out for Sentinel Shield for a more offensive approach. Shield Throw for your melee ability will grant the most bang for your buck when spreading the Volatile status around rather than Shield Bash, which is more for single target hits. The best Aspects to use for this class are Controlled Demolition and Bastion. Controlled Demolition is an absolute must due to the ability to spread the Volatile status around with Void abilities and grenades, so be sure to have that equipped at all times when building your class out.

For fragment choices, this is where it can be a lot more tricky as the combination of Controlled Demolition and Bastion only allows for three Fragments instead of four. That is not an issue here, as you will largely use the same choices as both Warlocks and Hunters: Echo of Expulsion for Void explosions on final blows and Echo of Instability for granting Volatile Rounds when killing enemies with your grenades. Your third fragment choice is up to your preferences, but Echo of Exchange works excellently here as using your Shield Throw will grant you grenade energy on kills.

Armor choice is more crucial for a Titan here, but there are a couple of options. For more grenades, use the Armementarium chest armor for the second charge of your grenade ability. If you want more out of your Super ability, pick the Doom Fang Pauldron gauntlets for a stronger Sentinel Shield and Void melee kills giving your Super back faster. A good all-rounder is the Heart of Inmost Light chest armor, as cycling through each of your abilities makes another stronger on its next use. If you want to make The Manticore the most important part of this build, the sometimes underappreciated Peacekeepers leg armor is an underdog choice. This leg armor reloads your submachine guns while they are stowed, so they always will have a full magazine when you quickly switch back to them after wielding another weapon for a few seconds at a time. Peacekeepers also increase the airborne effectiveness of submachine guns, making The Manticore even more accurate while in the air.