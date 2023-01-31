10 of the best underrated PS4 games

The PlayStation 4 was home to some of the most memorable games that defined the console generation. Every PS4 player is familiar with games such as The Last of Us II, NieR: Automata, and Horizon: Zero Dawn. But there are also several PS4 games that weren’t critically acclaimed when they came out, and are just as enjoyable to play.

Maybe a game was overshadowed by a triple AAA title, or a game’s concepts were misunderstood and didn’t get the attention it deserved. Whatever the reason, these underrated gems are still worth playing. Whether you have a PS4 or a PS5, here are ten of the best underrated PS4 games you can play right now.

10) Gravity Rush 2

Image via PlayStation.com

Gravity Rush 2 ran into a number of problems, such as its predecessor only playable on the PlayStation Vita, and the sequel being released after the holiday season. However, the game is still an improvement over its predecessor, with a larger world to explore and three ways to manipulate gravity. It’s worth looking at even if you haven’t played the first game, as it’s a joy to play.

9) The Evil Within 2

Image via The Evil Within 2 Wiki

When The Evil Within first came out, it didn’t get the best reviews for its story and gameplay. The Evil Within 2 took on some of that reputation in the beginning, but it proved to be a surprisingly good game. The story improved, gameplay had significant refinement, and it had more open-world areas to explore. It wasn’t perfect by any means, but there is still a fun adventure to be had if you are willing to take a chance.

8) Titanfall 2

Image via Titanfall Wiki

Titanfall 2 had the unfortunate situation of being released along with Battlefield 1 and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, which were some of the biggest releases at the time. It didn’t help that Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2 were released by the same publisher, Electronic Arts. Titanfall 2 still has a great campaign worthy of a FPS game, and it’s worth picking up if you want something new in the genre.

7) Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Image via Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed: Unity didn’t get the warmest reception on its arrival, and it didn’t help the perception of Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate. But if you enjoyed playing Assassin’s Creed: Origins, Odyssey, or Valhalla, you may enjoy Syndicate. It’s not the series revamp that Origins was, but it did overhaul a few things that Unity didn’t get right, making an enjoyable experience that you want more of.

6) Code Vein

Image via Bandai Namco Studios

Combine the Souls-like formula with anime and you get Code Vein. It succeeded in capturing the magic of the Dark Souls series, but it did have problems with story pacing. Code Vein is like an unpolished Souls game that needs some time to work its magic. If you give it a chance, it might just grow on you and draw you in.

5) Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments

Image via Playstation.com

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments puts you in the role of the titular detective as you solve crimes across London. There aren’t a lot of detective games on the PS4, which is likely why this game didn’t get much traction. However, it’s a fun detective experience that draws some inspiration from the BBC series with the same name. Give the detective work a chance and you’ll find a good mystery where your investigations can lead to multiple endings.

4) Nioh

Image via Playstation.com

Nioh is the Souls-like genre taking a trip to medieval Japan. You will fight a variety of Japanese demons while on the hunt for a dangerous adversary looking for Amrita. While it takes some getting used to, the combat offers more variety than Dark Souls. However, multiple changes and patches have made the game less appealing than before. But if you are looking for a new challenge, you can’t go wrong with this game and its sequel.

3) Rise of the Tomb Raider

Image via Playstation.com

Rise of the Tomb Raider is the second game in the trilogy of the Tomb Raider remakes. The game didn’t get as much attention when it released on the PS4 and stopped being an Xbox exclusive. There were significant improvements to the Tomb Raider formula, some of which carried over to the final entry. While it might not be the most recent entry in the series, it’s still a solid game worth playing if you haven’t already.

2) Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth

Screenshot by Gamepur

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth is a strong addition to the Digimon franchise. There’s a good story behind the game as well as solid turn-based combat fundamentals. Unfortunately, Digimon isn’t as well known as the Pokémon franchise, and it likely fell by the wayside in terms of advertising. But if you are a fan of the series or need a good story, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth can scratch that itch.

1) Until Dawn

Image via Supermassive Games

If you are looking for a supernatural horror mystery where your decisions matter, you can’t go wrong with Until Dawn. While the story takes a turn and it doesn’t have much replay value, knowing your decisions matter and having some fun trying to get certain outcomes is part of the charm. There are also famous actors who took part in the game, and their likeness is reflected in the characters.