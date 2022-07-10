The best way to farm ammo in Fallout 76

Ammo will always be a necessity in the wastelands of Fallout 76 unless you are running a melee build. Most people who find across the wasteland use heavy guns that require a lot of ammo. Unfortunately, ammo is pretty hard to come by in large quantities and you can only get so much from doing missions. If you want a lot of ammo, you are going to need to rely on making it. Time to get crafting.

How to craft ammo in Fallout 76

Crafting ammo is pretty simple. All you need is a Tinker’s Workbench and you can craft all the ammo you want. Of course, you need the required materials to make the ammo, but you don’t need to find the plans to make it at least. Every type of ammo shares two common ingredients; lead and steel. These are pretty common materials, but to make a lot of ammo, you will need a lot of steel and lead.

Where to find steel

Steel is a pretty common material to find in various items. If you want to get a lot of steel, however, you will want to farm guns and take advantage of Steel Extractors. Scorched and Super Mutants both tend to carry guns with Super Mutants carrying more powerful weapons than the Scorched. Each of these guns can be scrapped at a workbench and get you around 20 steel if you have the Scrapper Perk.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Grafton Steel is one of the many workshops that you can claim in the wasteland, but it is one of the few that has Steel Extractors. Grafton Steel is home to two Steel Extractors and one Lead Extractor. Claim this workshop and power up all of the extractors to gather a bunch of lead and steel (40 per hour to be exact).

Related: Where to find the ammo factory in Fallout 76

Where to find lead

Lead is a little bit harder to find than steel but you can get a lot of it by heading south on the map. By far the best place to get lead is Lucky Hole Mine. This location is to the west of Cranberry Bog in the mountains. Lucky Hole Mine is home to a bunch of Cultists that can drop weapons to get you more steel. Bring a pickaxe with you and gather up the lead ore sprinkled throughout the mine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Other locations that have a ton of lead are the Green Country Lodge, Morgantown High School, and Charleston Fire Department. Each of these areas has a weight room with a ton of weights you can scrap for extra lead. You will also get some steel from scrapping them.

The best perks for crafting ammo

Since the best way to get ammo is to craft it yourself, you are going to want to get the right perks for the job. There are two perks that you should get before crafting any ammo; Super Duper and Ammosmith. The Super Duper perk gives you a chance of doubling anything you craft. This will allow you to get double the amount of ammo each time you craft it. The Ammosmith perk increases the amount of ammo you can craft at one time. With all of this information, you should be able to farm a ton of ammunition. For some extra ammo, you can also power up the ammo machine at the Munitions Factory.