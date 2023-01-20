The best Yaoyao build in Genshin Impact

Yaoyao is a 4-star Dendro character in Genshin Impact. Once teased a long time ago, Yaoyao is finally in the game and is the first and (as of this writing) the only Dendro healer. This gives Yaoyao a vital niche for the element, giving a defensive edge to your other Dendro characters. As a healer, you’ll want to empower Yaoyao’s supportive capabilities.

Best weapons for Yaoyao in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

As a Polearm character, Yaoyao has a great number of options to bolster her supportive capabilities. Yaoyao is able to choose numerous weapons that will suit her different needs, such as Energy Recharge or HP% for healing.

The Favonius Lance should be her weapon of choice if you are lacking Energy Recharge. This will also allow you to provide Energy Particles to your team.

should be her weapon of choice if you are lacking Energy Recharge. This will also allow you to provide Energy Particles to your team. The Black Tassel is the only HP% Polearm (aside from the passive of the Staff of Homa ) and is also a good free-to-play option. Yaoyao’s healing scales off of her HP%, so the Black Tassel is a good option if you already have enough Energy Recharge.

is the only HP% Polearm (aside from the passive of the ) and is also a good free-to-play option. Yaoyao’s healing scales off of her HP%, so the Black Tassel is a good option if you already have enough Energy Recharge. You can use the Kitain Cross Spear or Dragon’s Bane if you want to build a more damage-oriented Yaoyao due to their Elemental Mastery main stat. While Yaoyao’s personal damage is not great, it’s still a viable build path for Yaoyao.

Best artifacts for Yaoyao in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

You should tailor Yaoyao’s artifact set based on who she is supporting. Yaoyao works in several different teams, so choose the artifact based on your damage dealer.

Use a 4-piece Deepwood Memories set if you are using Yaoyao with a Dendro DMG dealer, like Alhaitham or Tighnari. Deepwood Memories will reduce Dendro RES by 30%.

set if you are using Yaoyao with a Dendro DMG dealer, like Alhaitham or Tighnari. Deepwood Memories will reduce Dendro RES by 30%. You can use the 4-piece Tenacity of the Millelith set to boost Yaoyao’s healing and the ATK% of your other teammates.

Use the following substats: HP% for healing, EM for damage. Find Energy Recharge whenever possible.

Best teams for Yaoyao

Image via HoYoVerse

Yaoyao is a Dendro healer and therefore works best with another Dendro or Electro character. With the Quicken or Spread reaction, you will deal the most damage, so pairing Yaoyao with Alhaitham, Tighnari, or Keqing is a good idea. As the healer, you can choose offensive Electro supports, such as Fischl or Beidou. Yaoyao can also be used in a Bloom team with characters like Nilou, Nahida, and Dendro MC.