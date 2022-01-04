The best Yun Jin build in Genshin Impact

Yun Jin, the Geo-wielding opera singer, will give players some great options for non-healing support role fillers in their parties in Genshin Impact. The Polearm user can create a powerful shield that will allow her to survive intense damage stages from hard-hitting enemies.

Her Elemental Burst will add additional damage to her allies’ attacks based on her DEF, and the amount of damage her shield can absorb is based on her maximum health, so a very defensive-focused build is important to get the most from Yu Jin.

Weapons

The 5 Star Staff of Homa will grant a HP increase of 20%, Additionally, it provides an ATK Bonus based on 0.8% of the wielder’s Max HP. When the wielder’s HP is less than 50%, this ATK Bonus is increased by an additional 1% of Max. Deathmatch is also a good option, as it grants increase DEF stats while more than two enemies are near.

For players who plan on running Yun Jin and Shenhe in different parties setups, The Catch is also an excellent option as you can swap it between characters. While it might take a little while to obtain, it is worth it as a solid weapon that you don’t need to Wish for. The Catch will grant 10% Energy Recharge and will increase Elemental Burst damage by 16% and Elemental Burst CRIT rate by 6% at refinement level 1.

Artifacts

The Husk of Opulent Dreams is a great option, as it will boost the DEF stat by 30%, a large amount of additional damage to ally attacks. The Archaic Petra is also a solid option at two pieces as it will grant a 15% boost to GEO damage.