The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – Angler Acquaintances quest guide

Fishing with an actual fishing rod is now a thing in Skyrim no matter if you own the Anniversary Edition or Skyrim Special Edition. There are even new quests included with the mechanic such as Angler Acquaintances. All you need to do is grab a Fishing Rod, head to the shore, and we’ll walk you through how to complete it step-by-step.

How to Unlock Angler Acquaintances

The first thing you’ll want to do is find a Fishing Rod. Head to the Riverwood Trader and buy one and a Fishing Map from Lucan. Once you have the rod equipped to a weapon slot, head to any Fishing Supplies location on your map. Toss your line in the river and wait for a fish to bite. Reel it in and you’ll gain the Angler Acquaintanes questline.

Find the Riften Fishery

The quest will lead you to the city of Riften where you will need to enter the Riften Fishery. The fishery is located on the docks, past the market and blacksmith, and down the stairs. Once there, locate and speak with both Swims-in-Deep-Water and Viriya.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to Find Swims-in-Deep-Water

Swims can be found in the fishery itself and will give you the quest Catch Of The Day. He should be sitting on some crates in the back left corner next to a fish tank. He asks you to read the List Of Fair Weather Fish, which he will place in your inventory. The list tasks you with catching the following fish:

Goldfish

Pogfish

Glassfish

Carp

You can also read the book Fishing Mastery, v1. It can be found in the room behind Swims. Once you’ve read the list, you will have completed one part of the quest. Before you leave, sneakily grab the Fishing Map of the Rift on top of the aquarium. Next, you’ll need to find Viriya.

Image via Bethesda

Where to Find Viriya

Viriya is outside the back door of the fishery leaning against the wall. Exit the building and head to the back near the pond. Speaking with her will begin another quest related to fishing called In A Pinch where she will place the Bounty: Juvenile Mudcrab item in your inventory. The letter tasks you with bringing Viriya a Juvenile Mudcrab. Speaking with her and Swims will complete the Angler Acquisition questline.