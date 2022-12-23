Gamepur’s Best of 2022: The five best strategy games of 2022

This story is part of Gamepur’s Best of 2022 round-up.

2022 was a great year for fans of strategy games encompassing a variety of styles and tastes. From real-time to turn-based, 4X and everything in between, the strategy genre was jam-packed full of great games this year. While many strategy games were good this year, some of these were leaps and bounds above the competition. These titles are the five best strategy games of 2022.

5. Victoria 3

Image via Paradox Studios

Released on October 25, 2022

Developed by Paradox Development Studio

Published by Paradox Interactive

Victoria 3 was a return to form for one of the longest-running grand strategy titles in the genre. Instead of focusing on pure diplomacy or war, Victoria is a series where managing finances, economics, and politics are the primary tools for victory.

This third installment modernizes many of its complex systems with easy-to-understand tutorials and fantastic UI design. It features extensive mod support and a full suite of multiplayer features that easily makes it one of the best Paradox games in quite some time.

4. Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

image via Frontier Foundry

Released on May 5, 2022

Developed by Complex Games

Published by Frontier Foundry

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters is a mouthful to say, but thankfully one that is worth remembering. In any average year, you could make a top 20 list of Warhammer games but rarely do any of them make an impact worth remembering. Daemonhunters stands out from countless other 40K titles by wearing its XCOM inspiration on its sleeve.

Daemonhunters doesn’t necessarily reinvent the XCOM formula, but it borrows the best bits of that series and ratchets up the Warhammer 40K dial to 10. It’s big, loud, and bold but relies on sound tactics and solid fundamentals. Underneath the surface lies a deep strategic layer that involves making hard choices that can affect a campaign. The layers of depth lead to a fun and immensely replayable campaign experience.

3. Triangle Strategy

Image via Square Enix

Released on March 4, 2022

Developed by Artdink

Published by Square Enix

Triangle Strategy was just one of many strategic RPGs released this year, but this was the best. Square Enix extended its brand of HD-2D to include the SRPG genre. Triangle Strategy is set in a fantasy world where kingdoms have wars over Salt and Iron. It features a deep morality system, with choices affecting major story arcs and your character’s fate.

Triangle Strategy took storytelling to heart, as it features extensive narrative sequences before the next battle occurs. It may not have the brand recognition of Fire Emblem or XCOM, but a strong narrative and fantastic battle system make it a name to remember in the strategic RPG space.

2. Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Screenshot by Gamepur

Released on December 2, 2022

Developed by Firaxis Games

Published by 2K

Take one part XCOM, another part card battle game, and toss in a bunch of Persona-style social link systems, and you have a firm grasp on Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The team at Firaxis Games once again proves its mastery of the strategy game with the deep and just one more turn combat system. It also features an extensive headquarters called the Abbey, home to plenty of secrets you can seek out between battles.

The blending of styles and the smart implementation of the card system pushed Midnight Suns far beyond a mere XCOM clone. The writing and references to the Marvel universe are extensive. From obscure comic book references to Blade having an Ice Skate Uphill personal mission, the love and attention to detail to Marvel is loud and clear.

1. Total War: Warhammer III

Image via Sega

Released on February 17, 2022

Developed by Creative Assembly

Published by Sega

In things nobody would expect in the 2022 gaming bingo card, there isn’t just one, but two different Warhammer games on a top five list. Total War: Warhammer III stayed in the fantasy era and delivered a stunning conclusion to Creative Assembly’s grand strategy spin-off series.

Warhammer III is the end of the trilogy, bringing forward many landmark ideas that will move the entire Total War series. Multiplayer has been revamped from scratch, allowing up to eight players to take simultaneous turns. It also features short multiplayer scenarios designed for single sessions, extensive mod support, and a massive campaign map for owners of the trilogy. Total War: Warhammer III is a tremendous grand strategy experience for Warhammer diehards and first-time fans.