It was an oddball year for video games, with 2022 bringing news of massive acquisitions and some long-awaited titles from celebrated studios. Predictable favorites like Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok have dominated Game of the Year conversations, but niche surprises such as Marvel Snap and Vampire Survivors were not undone by the stampede of triple-A behemoths. Live-service games like Fortnite and Genshin Impact continue to thrive, but consumers are still lining up for challenging and engaging single-player experiences.

The writers and editors of Gamepur have made their favorite titles of the year known — we have top five lists for every major platform and many of the noteworthy genres in gaming, all leading up to our staff-wide top 10 games of 2022 — not to mention, primers on the top news stories of the year, and other pieces speculating what’s coming for us in 2023. It’s never a boring year for gaming, so click on to see which of your favorite 2022 titles made our round-ups, and check out what else you can fill your backlog with.

Gamepur’s Best of 2022