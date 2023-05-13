Tears of the Kingdom – How to Complete Yamiyo Shrine

There are dozens of Shrines that you will need to track in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, such as the Yamiyo Shrine. This is one of the earlier Shrines you can encounter while exploring Central Hyrule, and it’s east of Lookout Landing.

When you get to this Shrine, it unlocks a fast travel location, but you will need to complete it to earn the reward of a Light of Blessing. These are worthwhile resources to increase your Heart Containers or unlock more Stamina. This guide covers how to complete the Yamiyo Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find the Yamiyo Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the Yamiyo Shrine while exploring the northeast section of Central Hyrule, not too far away from Lookout Landing in Tears of the Kingdom. It’s a Shrine you can find relatively close to the path, which leads to the east of Central Hyrule. When you activate the Shrine, you’ll unlock a fast travel location, and you can enter it to complete the Combat Training.

All Yamiyo Shrine Steps in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you enter the Yamiyo Shrine, this will be a Combat Training exercise for Throwing. When you enter the main room, there will be a Zonai Soldier that appears, and you’ll need to fight against it by only throwing materials at it. Although you can throw your weapon at it, the core way to damage this enemy is by throwing items, namely the Fire Fruit you see in the room.

We recommend grabbing as many of the Fire Fruits you find in the room and then holding the R button down to prepare to throw your weapon. When this happens, click up on the D-pad, and select materials from your inventory. Because the Yamiyo Shrine gives them to you, pick the Fire Fruit and throw it at the Zonai Solider.

When you throw and hit the Zonai Solider, this will damage it and complete the first part of the Yamiyo Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom. The next phase will begin, and instead of standing still, the Zonai Soldier will begin moving around the room.

You will need to complete the same process of throwing your Fire Fruit at the Zonai Solider and hitting it with the material. This will need to happen multiple times during the encounter, and you may need to wait until the Zonai Soldier has finished moving.

After you’ve hit it several times, the Zonai Soldier will fall, and then you can proceed to the back of the room, completing the Yamiyo Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom. There is also a chest inside this room that contains several Bomb Flowers you can take with you before leaving.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

