Tears of the Kingdom – All Construct Materials & Where to Find Them

Players will find many new mechanics, items, weapons, and so much more to engage with in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. One of these new systems is a step up from the Ancient Materials found in Breath of the Wild, Construct Materials. This new mysterious collection of resources can be useful to Link in his journey across Hyrule’s lands, underground, and sky. In this guide, we’ve outlined all the Construct Materials players can get in the game and where to find them.

** This Guide is currently in progress, and will continue to update as new info becomes available**

Ancient Materials were used to upgrade Link’s Sheikah Slate in Breath of the Wild. This improved the powers of his various Runes and opened up more possibilities to players as they explored. At the time of writing, it’s unclear if Construct Materials serve a similar purpose in Tears of the Kingdom, but we will update this guide once we know more. They’ll likely either improve Link’s Ultrahand, Fuse, and other new abilities, but they may also be useful in other situations.

How to get Construct Materials in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot via Nintendo’s YouTube channel

Construct Materials can only be gathered by defeating Constructs. These are the machines the Zonai have left behind. We know this because Constructs drop Zonai Devices occasionally. In the table below, we’ve explained how players can get all the Construct Materials in Tears of the Kingdom and where they can be found. There are multiple locations where each type of Construct Material can be found, so if an area is locked off to a player for now, they should seek to get to one of the others that might not be as inaccessible.