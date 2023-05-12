Tears of the Kingdom – All Armor Locations & Where to Find Them

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is filled with items and equipment for players to find and use in their adventures across Hyrule. One of the features that fans can look forward to is the return of armor sets, which provide Link with better defensive capabilities, abilities, and bonuses that can aid them in their adventures.

** This Guide is currently in progress, and will continue to update as new info becomes available**

Tears of the Kingdom will see new and returning armor sets for players to find and use in their journey, each with various bonuses that can aid you on your quest, such as improved resistance to cold or hot weather. With upgrades provided by Great Fairy Fountains, you’ll be able to adapt and take advantage of their unique capabilities and handle any situation you encounter.

In this guide, you can find every armor piece available in Tears of the Kingdom, including their locations and details on how to upgrade them.

How to Upgrade Armor in Tears of the Kingdom

Image via Nintendo America on YouTube

To upgrade your armor, you’ll need to find one of the Great Fairy Fountains scattered across Hyrule. These fountains are home to the great fairies, which will upgrade your armor, given you have the suitable material to do so, increasing their defense and providing additional bonuses as they level up.

Every Armor Set in Tears of the Kingdom

Image via Nintendo America on YouTube

Below you will find all the armor sets available in Tears of the Kingdom, their locations, abilities, and defensive capabilities.

Champions Tunic

The Champions Tunic returns in Tears of the Kingdom, this time with some extra flair thanks to extra leather padding and gauntlets. In the previous game, this tunic would allow players to see an enemy’s amount of health when targeted, and it will likely do the same in Tears of the Kingdom.

Appearance Name Base Defense Description Location TBA Champions Tunic TBA TBA TBA

Hylian Set

The Hylian armor set offers no additional set bonuses.

Appearance Name Base Defense Description Location Hylian Hood 3 TBA TBA Hylian Tunic 3 TBA TBA Hylian Trousers 3 TBA TBA

Flamebreaker Set

The Flamebreaker armor set comes with the Flame Guard bonus, which protects players from Scorching Climates such as Death Mountain. By wearing the whole set, players will have complete immunity to these climates and can explore them without being damaged by the extreme heat. It should be noted that some areas will require the whole set to be protected.

Appearance Name Base Defense Description Location Flamebreaker Helm 3 TBA TBA Flamebreaker Armor 3 TBA TBA Flamebreaker Boots 3 TBA TBA

Snowquill Set

The Snowquill armor set will give players the Cold Resistance bonus, which protects from cold weather at locations like the Hedra Mountains. With a complete set, you’ll also gain the Unfreezable bonus, which makes Link immune to the freeze effect. However, Link will still take damage from freeze-based attacks such as Ice Keese.

Appearance Name Base Defense Description Location Snowquill Headdress 3 TBA TBA Snowquill Tunic 3 TBA TBA Snowquill Trousers 3 TBA TBA

Glide Shirt

The Glide Shirt gives players improved mobility when Skydiving, making it easier to maneuver as they jump from Sky Islands.