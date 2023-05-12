Your health in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is represented by several Heart Containers you see at the upper-left portion of your screen. This shows how many hitpoints you have on Link, and if these hit zero, Link will fall unconscious, and it will be the end of the game, forcing you to restart at the most recent checkpoint.

When you start playing the game, you only have three Heart Containers, but you can begin earning more as you progress through the main story and continue exploring. You can use a specific method to earn more, giving you access to more hit points. This guide covers how to get more Heart Containers in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where To Find More Heart Containers in Tears of the Kingdom

Similar to how you acquired additional Heart Containers in Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom follows a similar process where you’ll need to track down the many shrines scattered throughout the game. These shrines are full of difficult challenges and puzzles for you to solve, providing you with wonderful rewards at the end.

When you reach the end of a Shrine, you’ll receive a Light of Blessing. You earn one at the end of every Shrine every time, and when you have four, bring them to the Goddess statues. The first Goddess Statue appears at the end of the Temple of Time, where you initially unlock the first Heart Container. You can return to this location on the Great Sky Island to redeem any more Light of Blessing charges you find.

Based on what we see at the beginning of Tears of the Kingdom, you can only earn 20 Maximum Hearts, which means you can locate 17 Heart Containers during your playthrough.

There are alternative ways to expand your Heart Container total beyond your maximum amount through food, but these are limited and go away after you take damage. Eating these foods is a good idea if you’re fighting formidable enemies, but any Heart Container you obtain from a Goddess Statue is permanent.