Tears of the Kingdom – How to Get & Use The Travel Medallion

Players have a lot of ground to cover while exploring The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and using tools like the Travel Medallion are critical to successful adventures. This helpful item addresses a major issue from the previous game, making risky jumps from precarious cliffs or carefully timed treks up mountainsides much less frustrating.

** This Guide is currently in progress, and will continue to update as new info becomes available**

This guide covers how to get the Travel Medallion in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and how to use it.

Where to Find the Travel Medallion in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot via Gamepur

To find the Travel Medallion in Tears of the Kingdom, players will need to complete a side adventure. This side activity is called Hateno Village Research Lab, and it is not associated with the main story, which means you can complete it at any point, so long as you’ve completed the tutorial. There, you’ll be able to meet with Robbie, and you can ask them to make the Travel Medallion.

You’ll get the quest called Presenting: The Travel Medallion and this will take you to the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab, where you’ll need to track down the Travel Medallion prototype and then return it to Robbie.

How The Travel Medallion Works in Tears of the Kingdom

After completing Presenting: The Traveling Medallion quest and giving the prototype to Robbie, you can use the Travel Medallion. Whenever you use the Travel Medallion, it registers your current location as a Travel Gate.

When your location becomes a Travel Gate, this essentially turns your current location into a Fast Travel location. For example, if you plan to travel to another part of the map, you can mark your current location as a Travel Gate, travel to a different location, and then fast travel back to where you used the Travel Medallion. It makes zipping around the map much easier, and you can explore Hyrule at a much faster rate.

Robbie does have two more upgrades for your Travel Medallion, but these are only unlocked after you’ve registered 10 and 15 regions. You’ll need to continue exploring the map to make your Travel Medallion more powerful.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

Tears of the Kingdom Complete Guide | Every Ability & How To Unlock Them | How to Get The Paraglider | How to Get & Use The Travel Medallion | All Armor Locations & Where to Find Them | All Construct Materials & Where to Find Them | All Shrine Locations & Strategies | How to Get More Heart Containers