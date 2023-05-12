Tears of the Kingdom – How to Get The Paraglider

The Paraglider is one of the best items you can acquire in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You can use it to slow your fall downward or to glide far distances to get to hard-to-reach places. It was the paramount item you received in the first game, Breath of the Wind, and it returns in the sequel.

Unlike the first game, it takes a bit longer for you to unlock and to start using the Paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom. You’ll need to work your way through the beginning of the game before you can add it to your collection. This guide covers how to get the Paraglider in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where To Get the Paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom

The Paraglider becomes available during The Kingdom of Hyrule and Crisis at Hyrule Castle main story missions in Tears of the Kingdom. These quests will have you visiting the guard house outside of Hyrule Castle and then returning to work with Purah, one of the side characters who’s looking to aid you during your adventure.

When you return from investigating Hyrule Castle and make your way back to report to Purah, she believes that while you cannot do anything from Princess Zelda right now, you can assist with Hyrule. The Castle is suspended in the air, and she needs you to survey the location in Tears of the Kingdom. You’ll be able to do this at the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, which she’s been working to fix.

Make your way over to the tower, and Purah will give you a Paraglider. You’ll be able to use it when you’re shot up into the air from the Lookout Tower and then make your way back down to the ground. It is required to reach this point in the Crisis at Hyrule Castle main story quest, and then you’ll receive four different waypoints taking you to different regions in Tears of the Kingdom.

After you have the Paraglider, you can use it at any time. How you use the Paraglider in Tears of the Kingdom is the same as Breath of the Wild. You need to jump into the air and fall for a short distance. During your fall, click the X button, and Link will pull out the Paraglider. The Paraglider uses your Stamina while you’re gliding, and if you run out of Stamina, Link will put the Paraglider away, and you’ll resume falling.

