Fortnite The Big Bang Event: Eminem, LEGO, Start Date & Details

Fortnite OG is coming to a close with The Big Bang Event. This moment in Fortnite history is set to be the biggest players have ever seen and will include various franchise crossovers and a collaboration with one of the biggest artists on the planet, Eminem.

Fortnite’s seasons always end with a cataclysmic event, whether it’s the map collapsing in on itself or artists dropping into the title to put on the biggest digital show of their careers. Fortnite OG is no different. In fact, it’s set to end with the biggest event in the game’s history, hosting an Eminem concert, a crossover event, and a couple of new game modes to keep players engaged for hours.

The start date and time for the Fortnite The Big Bang Event is 2 AM ET/11 AM PT/7 PM GMT on December 2, 2023. This information has been confirmed by Epic Games via the official Fortnite Twitter account shortly after the event’s details were shared by leakers sifting through the latest update files.

What is Fortnite The Big Bang Event

Epic Games has touted Fortnite’s The Big Bang Event as unforgettable. As with previous Fortnite events, it will evolve the game and map, but this time, it’ll change everything players know about the game. In what way, we’re not sure. Finally, there will be a memorable reveal towards the end of Fortnite The Big Bang, one that will no doubt point to the future of Fortnite.

The Fortnite "BIG BANG" Event will be the BIGGEST one to date. It's 1.5GB+ making it the biggest in terms of files size alone ‼️



It'll also feature Eminem, LEGO, Rhythm Mode & Racing Mode.

According to leakers such as HypeX, the event will also introduce two new game modes, a rhythm mode, and a racing mode. HypeX has also revealed the fact that there’s going to be a LEGO crossover during The Big Bang, and Eminem will be holding a concert, bringing new skins to Fortnite for players to claim. We’d expect the LEGO crossover to have something to do with the racing mode, given the franchise’s history with video games and DLC.

A teaser image for the new Fortnite The Big Bang Event Lobby shows galaxies linked by light and a LEGO llama in the foreground. This could indicate that there will be multiple versions of Fortnite to play after this event ends, one with LEGO visuals and one without, and multiple others to be introduced later. Those details won’t be confirmed until the event’s end.

Leaker iFireMonkey has confirmed details for some of the new game modes. The LEGO mode will be an open world game mode in Fortnite where players can pick a class and take on jobs from NPCs. The worlds will be procedurally generated and allow for maximum creativity.

A Rocket Racing game mode will see players thrown into various speedy vehicles where they’ll spend their time racing others in Fortnite. It’s a far cry from the racing tracks seen in previous iterations of the map, but one that players will likely welcome.

Finally, there will also be a Rock Band style Festival Mode. This is said to be the rhythm game mode other leakers have mentioned. Players will be able to play solo or as a team, playing various instruments while competing with others for the highest score.

All Skins Available During Fortnite The Big Bang Event

At the time of writing, the only skins we know will be added to Fortnite during The Big Bang Event are Eminem’s. A base skin has been doing the rounds online alongside a Marshall Never More skin. The latter of which has a Magma Marshall Style for players to unlock by attending The Big Bang Event.

However, there will be more Eminem collaboration skins because at least one more has been shared online with yet another Style for players to grab. We don’t know the details of which of these Fortnite skins will be available for free to everyone and which must be purchased from the in-game store.